AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative for Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company, A Risk Retention Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Western Pacific Mutual Insurance Company, A Risk Retention Group (WPMIC) (Littleton, CO).

The ratings reflect WPMIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revised outlooks are due to recent volatility in WPMIC’s underwriting performance. This volatility is attributed to growth in the company’s deductible builder program, which has led to an increase in claims activity in its warranty business. Timing issues related to reimbursements for those deductibles from the builders in the deductible program have led to net losses in each of the past two years. However, despite this recent volatility, WPMIC continues to maintain supportive risk-adjusted capitalization for its current book of business.

