Digital Agency, LiveWorld, Establishes First of Its Kind Online Community for Dementia Caregivers

Mount Sinai Health Systems Navigating Dementia Online Healthcare Community. A unique, first of its kind online community for caregivers of dementia. The interactive Facebook community, titled “Navigating Dementia,” was developed to serve an unmet need of adult children of dementia patients. The community provides emotional and intellectual confidence for the users, incorporation of trusted healthcare content, inclusion of trusted healthcare providers, and explicit pathways to actual healthcare.

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), has established a unique, first of its kind online community for caregivers of dementia. The interactive Facebook community, titled “Navigating Dementia,” is a collaboration with the top rated Mount Sinai Health System, and was developed to serve an unmet need of adult children of dementia patients.

An estimated 55 million people live with dementia worldwide and there are a staggering 10 million new cases every year, according to the World Health Organization. As the number of seniors grows, so will the number of dementia cases; the WHO estimates the worldwide number of cases to reach nearly 80 million in 2030.

Responding to the logistical, clinical, medical, practical, and financial needs brought about by dementia, the “Navigating Dementia” community seeks to provide opportunities for caregivers to share experiences, tips, and practical strategies, connect with others undergoing similar stresses, and gain credible knowledge, insight, and the latest research findings in a structured, private, and moderated platform supported by geriatric practitioners of the Mount Sinai Health System, ranked No. 1 in geriatrics for the second consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report.

“Navigating Dementia” provides emotional and intellectual confidence for the users, incorporation of trusted healthcare content, inclusion of trusted healthcare providers, and explicit pathways to actual healthcare, Danny Flamberg, VP, Strategy of LiveWorld observed, “Associating with Mount Sinai also provides a sense of continuity that is stronger than a pure user-based community or even disease focused organizations.”

Launched in July 2021, this unique caregiver resource quickly gained the attention and membership of 600 members in its first 90 days. Eighty percent are women and the majority of the community is highly engaged: almost 300 members have engaged in conversations, interacting with posts, comments, infographics, videos, recommendations, and questions. Questions asked and answered by group members drive the most engagement.

“We are thrilled to work with LiveWorld to bring this unique resource to families as a way to support them and unite them in a community forum where they are openly engaging with each other and our faculty. They can seek answers to tough questions about their loved ones who may have lost cognition and seek our help in finding a path forward in an unusually difficult and stressful time,” says Chloe Politis, MA, Director of Digital and Social Media at the Mount Sinai Health System.

“The quick uptake and strong initial response among caregivers, validates the need for healthcare communities,” Peter Friedman, founder and CEO of LiveWorld, noted. “The community supports its members and in the long term will improve healthcare outcomes, delivering on Mount Sinai’s core vision as well as improving brand perception and services referrals.”

