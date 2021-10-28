Dealerlogix Partners with Lexus in Service Scheduler Program

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dealerlogix, a leading all-in-one software for independent auto dealer service departments, today announced its certification with Lexus as a provider in the auto manufacturer’s Service Scheduler Program.

The Dealerlogix Appointment Scheduler provides Lexus dealership service departments with convenient, quick and easy service scheduling that creates satisfying experiences to keep customers coming back. The online system allows guests to make their own appointments and request vehicle pickups or loaners, as well as sends reminder communications to increase show rates.

“The Dealerlogix user interface is second to none in dramatically increasing the click-through rate in customer appointment scheduling,” said Mark Brandon, CEO and founder of Dealerlogix. “We’ve received gratifying feedback from dealers who say their customers using the intuitive Dealerlogix technology actually complete their appointment scheduling at a remarkably higher rate than when using other similar tools.”

Lexus’ “Amazing Digital Experiences” program creates a simple and seamless service scheduling experience within its dealers’ website. Following a rigorous review and vetting process, Dealerlogix has been certified by Lexus as an industry-leading service scheduling provider committed to upholding the Lexus brand guidelines and standards and ensuring a world-class user experience for Lexus drivers.

Dealerlogix’s Appointment Scheduler helps Lexus dealerships drive more appointments, create additional service lane revenue, and generate higher customer service scores, without additional effort. Fully integrated with Lexus analytics, the tool supports factory- and dealer-recommended maintenance menus, advanced algorithms to route customers to advisors with the most capacity, as well as a user chat platform and repair order history.

Brandon added: “With our online DIY scheduling, drivers will love the convenience, and dealers will enjoy the business lift and increased goodwill. Lexus has an obvious commitment to providing a luxury brand experience as reflected in this program to streamline processes, drive revenue, and delight customers.”

Lexus dealerships can visit the Dealerlogix website for a special product tour.

About Dealerlogix

Dealerlogix is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for fixed operations departments of franchised and independent auto dealerships in the U.S. and Canada. The true all-in-one dealership software enables dealers to streamline service lane efficiency and improve customer satisfaction scores, retention, and profits. Dealerlogix’s robust, customizable and easy-to-use suite of products eliminates the need for multiple tech tools and optimizes the dealership service experience. Accessible from any device, Dealerlogix features scheduling, service write-up, multi-point inspection, video walkaround, tire tool, parts identifier, video ASR, e-signature, digital billing and payments, mobile checkout, and text communication. The combination of thoughtful user interface and targeted process automation provides a unified experience for service advisors, technicians, parts personnel, management and reservationists. To learn more, visit dealerlogix.com.