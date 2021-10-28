Intero Partners With Sunnova to Provide Clients With Access to Solar and Storage Solutions

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., is proud to announce a partnership with Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), one of the leading U.S. residential solar and storage service providers, to provide Intero clients with easy access to reliable solar and energy storage solutions.

With continued stress on the energy grid and the increased adoption of battery-powered vehicles, residents throughout the Bay Area are actively searching for reliable energy solutions. This new partnership will allow Intero agents to help their current and past clients quickly connect with Sunnova so they can receive the unrivaled service that is synonymous with Sunnova’s brand.

“At Intero, we help our agents extend their client relationship beyond the transaction,” said Scott Chase, Chief Operating Officer of Intero. “Our goal is to provide partnerships that differentiate our agents from the competition and improve the client experience. Our local power grid is old and unreliable and anyone who has lived here long enough has experienced outages. New home owners want lower energy costs, back-up battery power and EV charging. After researching this space, it became crystal clear Sunnova was the obvious choice to help us deliver on these concerns.”

“California is a key market for Sunnova, and we look forward to providing Intero’s clients with a convenient clean energy service that can improve the value of their home and help power their energy independence,” said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing and Growth Officer at Sunnova. “With continued blackouts and brownouts due to wildfires in California, now more than ever before new homeowners need reliable and resilient energy services to live life uninterrupted.”

Sunnova can help Intero clients with the following services:

Home Solar

Home Solar + Battery Storage

Home Solar + EV Charger

Add-on Battery Storage

Home Solar Protection

For more information on Sunnova’s products and services, please reach out to your local Intero real estate agent in our 23 offices throughout the Bay Area. They will connect you with the Sunnova concierge service that will provide a custom evaluation of your specific home.

About the Intero Brand

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., serves Northern California and Nevada with 23 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Calaveras County, Western Nevada and the Greater Lake Tahoe Region. The Intero Franchise network is comprised of 38 affiliates located in Alabama, California, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas. The company is headquartered in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. Find more information about Intero at www.intero.com. Find more information about HomeServices of America at www.homeservices.com.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading residential solar and energy storage service provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®.

For more information, please visit sunnova.com.