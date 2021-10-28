President of RFG Advisory Shannon Spotswood Speaking at Women|Future Conference and Judging the 2021 Women-Owned Business Pitch Competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory “RFG”, an innovative and fast-growing platform for independent advisors, is proud to announce President Shannon Spotswood will be speaking at the fourth annual Women|Future Conference, taking place virtually on November 1-5, 2021. Shannon’s panel, “The Smart Woman’s Guide to Financial Success” on November 1 is organized around the event’s main theme “Cultivate Your Tomorrow.”

The Women|Future Conference 2021 is designed for female entrepreneurs in all stages of life. Attendees will explore a variety of topics from the female perspective, including imposter syndrome, entrepreneurship, lead generation, workplace diversity, marketing advice from women-owned business leaders, and emerging trends ahead.

The five-day conference features an incredible lineup of 140+ speakers from around the world delivering invaluable content. A diverse mix of female CEOs, Founders, Entrepreneurs, and Executives leading organizations such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Facebook, IBM, Infosys Limited, John Hancock, Pinterest, Quartz, SAP North America, Talkspace, and others, encourages engaging connections, professional and personal development, and mental health and financial wellness through motivational keynotes, educational sessions, and networking.

Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory since 2017, is also putting her enthusiastic passion for the finance industry to work and will be judging for the Women-Owned Business Pitch Competition on November 4. Finalists will pitch their business/product before a panel of judges and conference attendees - 'Shark Tank'-Style - and answer live questions. The first, second, and third place Pitch Competition winners will receive funding to grow their business.

“RFG is proud to support this year’s women-owned business pitch competition and I’m excited to judge these top pioneers and global innovators” said Shannon Spotswood. “Only 2.3% of venture funding went to female led businesses in 2020. We are on a mission to change that, supporting one female led business at a time.”

“RFG is proud that Shannon will be speaking at the Women’s Future Conference 2021 as she continues to be an advocate for women in the financial services industry,” said Bobby White, CEO and Founder of RFG Advisory. “I strongly believe that Shannon is a force multiplier for the entire wealth management industry. She is empowering a new breed of female entrepreneurs—one who is boldly prepared to lead with confidence and power.”

For more information and to attend the conference, visit the Women|Future Conference 2021 registration page at www.womenfutureconference.com/register.

Questions or comments? Be sure to call Women | Future Conference at 703-547-8389 or e-mail help+conference@stevieawards.com.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all of the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives of Private Client Services ("PCS"). Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives of RFG Advisory, a registered investment advisor. Private Client Services and RFG Advisory are unaffiliated entities.