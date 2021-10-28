Cancer Treatment Centers of America in Phoenix Incorporates Artificial Intelligence System for Enhanced Colonoscopy Screenings

The GI Genius System is a computer-assisted reading tool designed to aid endoscopists in detecting colonic mucosal lesions (such as polyps and adenomas) in real time.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) Phoenix is the first hospital in the western half of the U.S. and the first hospital in Arizona to utilize GI Genius – a powerful ally in the fight against colorectal cancer that employs artificial intelligence (AI) to help physicians detect polyps.

The GI Genius module uses advanced AI software to highlight suspicious polyps with a visual marker in real time—serving as the gastroenterologist’s ever-vigilant second observer with a sensitivity rate per lesion of 99.7%.1 Studies have shown that AI-assisted colonoscopy can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3%.2,3 Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., with almost 150,000 new cases every year.4

Rates of colorectal cancer have been on the rise among patients under age 50, and in May this year the U.S. Preventative Services Taskforce (USPSTF) officially changed its guidelines to begin colorectal cancer screenings at age 45 instead of age 50. The new guidelines will mandate insurance coverage for preventative screenings to cover those 45+, beginning in October.

“This is a pioneering addition to our cancer-fighting arsenal,” said CTCA Enterprise Interventional Program Leader and gastroenterologist at CTCA Phoenix, Dr. Toufic Kachaamy, about GI Genius which is the first and only AI system for detection of colonic polyps in the United States. “Early detection matters. With the support of this new system, I am more empowered as a physician to help meet the needs of the patients and communities we serve.”

The GI Genius System is a computer-assisted reading tool designed to aid endoscopists in detecting colonic mucosal lesions (such as polyps and adenomas) in real time during standard white-light endoscopy examinations of patients undergoing screening and surveillance endoscopic mucosal evaluations. The GI Genius computer-assisted detection device is limited for use with standard white-light endoscopy imaging only. This device is not intended to replace clinical decision making.

To help people evaluate their own personal cancer risk, CTCA developed an online risk assessment tool. The five-minute evaluation provides an immediate comprehensive assessment of risk for the most common cancer types as well as personalized evidence-based screening and lifestyle recommendations. To schedule a colorectal cancer screening at CTCA Phoenix, call 602-883-1463 or visit cancercenter.com/locations/phoenix/departments/gastroenterology to learn more about the GI department at CTCA Phoenix.

About Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) is a national oncology network of hospitals and outpatient care centers offering an integrated approach that combines surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy and advancements in precision medicine with supportive therapies to manage side effects and enhance quality of life during treatment and into survivorship. CTCA® publishes treatment results bi-annually including patient experience, length of life, quality of life, patient safety and quality of care. CTCA also offers qualified patients a range of clinical trials that may reveal new treatment options supported by scientific and investigational research. CTCA patient satisfaction scores consistently rank among the highest for all cancer care providers in the country. Visit cancercenter.com for more information.

1. Hassan C, et al. New artificial intelligence system: first validation study versus experienced endoscopists for colorectal polyp detection. Gut. 2020;69(5):799-800

2. Corley DA, et al. Adenoma detection rate and risk of colorectal cancer and death. N Eng J Med. 2014;370:1298-306.

3. Repici A, Badalamenti M, Maselli R, et al. Efficacy of real-time computer-aided detection of colorectal neoplasia in a randomized trial. Gastroenterology. 2020; 159:512–520.e7.

4. Cancer.Net. Colorectal Cancer: Statistics. January 2020. Available at: https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/colorectal-cancer/statistics. Accessed January 22, 2021.