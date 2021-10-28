edX and the National eLearning Center of Saudi Arabia Announce Commitment to Extend Access to Learning on edX

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--edX and the National eLearning Center (NELC), Saudi Arabia’s organization to lead innovation in learning digital transformation, announced a strategic collaboration to provide access to high-quality courses and programs through its National eLearning Platform FutureX to Saudi Arabian citizens, students, and government employees. This first of its kind collaboration, funded by the NELC, marks a milestone for both edX and the NELC and will initially reach over 30,000 learners.

For edX, this collaboration, the first of its kind in the region, is an important milestone in its efforts in the Middle East to support its mission to increase access to high-quality education on a global scale. For the NELC, the collaboration bolsters the country’s transformation in education and training through eLearning led by NELC. The collaboration bolsters the country’s model for eLearning, which was recognized by independent studies conducted by Online Learning Consortium in partnership with other leading global organizations during the pandemic.

Starting now, the NELC will work with institutions, including government organizations, schools, and enterprises across Saudi Arabia to connect citizens with online learning content on edX that will help unlock new and exciting opportunities - from earning credit toward a full degree through a MicroBachelors® program or MicroMasters® program to learning the skills needed to succeed in today’s workplace through a Professional Certificate program.

“Working with NELC is an incredible opportunity to further the founding vision of edX - education for all,” said Anant Agarwal, edX CEO and founder. “Through our work together, we will provide learners in Saudi Arabia with the opportunity to transform their lives through learning. I look forward to the impact that this new NELC program will empower citizens to have as they work toward creating positive change and impact in their own lives and organizations.”

“Working with edX as one of our strategic partners for the National eLearning Platform – FutureX, expands the opportunities for our learners and institutions to a greater access to highly quality international content, faculty and institutions,” said Dr. Abdullah Alwalidi, the Director General of NELC. “Through this partnership that is of strategic importance we ensure that NELP continuously supports the demands of the learning needs resulting in developing the human capabilities in the Kingdom.”

The National eLearning Center was established as an independent entity by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers, aims to enhance trust in the eLearning programs, leading innovation in learning digital transformation and enabling the integration among educational institutions and employers.

About edX

edX is the education movement for restless learners. Together with our founding partners Harvard and MIT, we’ve brought together over 40 million learners, the majority of top-ranked universities in the world, and industry-leading companies onto one online learning platform that supports learners at every stage. And we’re not stopping there — we’re relentlessly pursuing our vision of a world where every learner can access education to unlock their potential, without the barriers of cost or location.

About edX For Business

Build a future-proof workforce that uniquely balances talented people and new technology with edX For Business. With thousands of courses taught by the world’s leading experts, you can confidently upskill and reskill talented employees while they earn industry recognized, verifiable certificates. Based on science from the McGovern Brain Institute, edX courses are purposefully created to maximize learner engagement and long-term learning benefits.

About NELC

The National eLearning Center was established as an independent entity by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Council of Ministers’ decision No (35) in 1439 H. Aims to enhance trust in the eLearning programs, leading innovation in learning digital transformation and enabling the integration among educational institutions and employers.

About FutureX

The National eLearning Platform - FutureX is one of NELC's initiatives to empower education and training sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by providing services and initiatives to achieve integration in the ecosystem through National and International partnerships. FutureX facilitates trusted online learning for all and improves agility in eLearning.