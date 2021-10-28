Barnes Group Inc. Extends Long-Term Agreement With ITP Aero for Manufacture of Trent XWB Assemblies

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Barnes Aerospace, a business unit of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B), today announced that it has extended a long-term agreement with ITP Aero, a Rolls-Royce company (LON: RR), for the manufacture of components and assemblies for the Trent XWB engine program. Barnes Aerospace will continue to leverage its expertise and technology in the advanced metal forming, fabrication, and assembly of complex components.

“With a focus on driving innovation through industry-leading technical, quality, and manufacturing capabilities, Barnes Aerospace has once again been selected as a key supplier on the Trent XWB engine program,” said Mike Beck, Senior Vice President, Barnes Group Inc. and President, Barnes Aerospace. “We are delivering exceptional execution through our Barnes Enterprise System, and the willingness and confidence of ITP Aero and Roll-Royce’s to extend this contract with Barnes Aerospace is testament to our excellent, long standing relationship, and the value placed on such performance.”

About Barnes Aerospace

Barnes Aerospace is a global provider of complex fabricated and precision-machined components and assemblies for OEMs of turbine engines, nacelles, airframes and industrial gas turbines, and the military. In addition, Barnes Aerospace provides aircraft engine component MRO services for many of the world's major turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines and the military and also manufactures and delivers aftermarket spare parts.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.

