Evisort Leaders Return to Harvard Law School to Teach Legal Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Artificial Intelligence tech provider Evisort announced that two of its founding team, CEO Jerry Ting and EVP Memme Onwudiwe, will be returning to their alma mater Harvard Law School (HLS) to teach a Reading Group entitled “Startup Entrepreneurship and Innovations in Legal Technology” from March 28-April 6, 2022.

The course aims to provide Harvard Law School students with a firm foundation on legal tech startup entrepreneurship by combining case studies, guest speakers and supplemental readings. Leaders from law and legal operations departments from global organizations will offer insights into how they use technology to drive digital transformation of legal and other business functions. Venture capitalists will provide details on their criteria for selecting and assisting startups like Evisort and how they help them achieve success. The highly interactive Reading Group encourages HLS students to actively engage and network with speakers to build their connection base in the legal/business world.

Jerry Ting is Evisort’s Founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board and has been named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 and Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 lists. Ting was recognized as one of 18 millennials changing the face of legal technology by Law.com. Since founding the company in the Harvard Innovation Lab with fellow HLS classmates and an MIT graduate student in 2016, he has raised over $55 million of VC funding from leading investors like General Atlantic, Microsoft and Village Global.

Memme Onwudiwe is Executive Vice President of Legal and Business Intelligence at Evisort. He founded and chaired Harvard's Legal Technology Symposium and is on the Advisory Board of Innovation Law Club Africa. Onwudiwe has researched issues around legal AI, space technologies, and innovation on the African continent and is a frequent writer and speaker on these topics.

Ting remarked, “Memme and I are incredibly excited to return to Harvard Law School as lecturers to teach this Reading Group in Spring 2022. The class is a culmination of our experience in building a successful legal tech startup, and also advances our advocacy for law students and lawyers to find rewarding career paths which include legal tech and operations and alternative legal services. Evisort’s AI technology is changing how transactional law is practiced and we see ourselves as a change agent in providing creative business opportunities for lawyers.”

About Evisort

Founded in 2016 by Harvard Law and MIT alumni, Evisort is the leading provider of contract management and AI technology for legal, procurement, sales, finance, and IT teams. Evisort’s Contract Intelligence Platform delivers rapid ROI in 30 days by centralizing contracts with no migration, using AI to track and search metadata and provisions without manual data entry, and enabling teams to draft, redline, approve, sign, report on, and renew contracts. Evisort is headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by leading strategic and institutional investors including General Atlantic, Vertex Ventures, M12 ( Microsoft’s venture fund), Amity Ventures, Village Global, and Serra Ventures. Learn more by visiting the website and follow @Evisort on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Evisort is hosting The Future of Contracting, a free virtual conference on November 9, 2021.