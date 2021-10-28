Island Global Yachting Acquires Fairport Yacht Support and Launches IGY TRIDENT, an Innovative Global Yacht Management and Destination Membership Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Island Global Yachting (“IGY”) has acquired a controlling interest in Fairport Yacht Support (“Fairport”), an industry leading yacht management company providing an array of essential asset management services for yacht owners. The combination of IGY and Fairport creates the only full-service solution for superyacht owners worldwide.

Together with Fairport, IGY’s suite of services includes yacht financial administration, crew management, operations and technical oversight, safety, security and regulatory compliance services, insurance administration, and health and wellness solutions, in addition to global dockage, fuel and concierge services. Fairport will remain under the leadership of Graeme Lord, who founded Fairport in 2011 and will continue to be a significant shareholder.

“The IGY team is thrilled to be working with Fairport to deliver a significantly expanded scope of services that enhance the yacht ownership experience,” stated Tom Mukamal, IGY’s CEO. “We are impressed by Fairport’s deep and longstanding client relationships with so many of the world’s top superyachts,” remarked Evan Wien, IGY’s Vice President of Corporate Development. “Fairport’s mission is to make yacht ownership safe, easy and fun, which aligns perfectly with our objective to provide the best possible marina experience across our 22 destinations worldwide,” added Mr. Wien.

The union enables IGY to deliver more impactful and integrated yacht services. “Together we are redefining the yacht ownership experience,” said Mr. Lord. “By aligning with IGY we are able to support our superyacht clients with worldwide touchpoints across IGY’s five-star service level marina network and provide preferential access to dockage, fuel and concierge services, as well as several innovative benefits we are working on together. Our goal is to be the one-stop shop serving owners to enjoy their yacht to the fullest.”

In the coming months, IGY is launching IGY TRIDENT, a first-of-its kind, next generation membership designed to materially improve the experience of superyacht ownership. TRIDENT members enjoy a wide range of highly exclusive benefits covering global dockage, fuel bunkering, yacht management, crew placement and training, insurance, health and wellness, private aviation, and lifestyle events and experiences. To learn more about IGY TRIDENT, please visit igytrident.com.