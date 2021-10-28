Wipro and Oracle Launch Tollway Transportation and Billing Solution

NEW YORK & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, in partnership with Oracle, today launched Wipro Tollway Transportation and Billing solution to enhance commuters’ experience while improving profitability for tollway authorities.

Tollway authorities face many challenges posed by evolving market dynamics, from the transition to cashless operations and anticipated shifts in traffic patterns to operational inefficiencies and changing customer expectations. Using this cloud-based solution, tollway authorities can improve customer experience across touchpoints by leveraging data-driven insights, and maintaining a 360-degree view.

Wipro Tollway Transportation and Billing solution supports several transactions per year, helping tollway authorities better navigate customer account management, transaction processing, grievance case management, transponder inventory management, and financial reconciliation and reporting. By streamlining these processes, authorities can increase operational efficiency and plug revenue leakages. This is achieved by integrating customer portals, commercial and operational back-office modules, financial systems, toll-tag accounts, and third-party payment gateways.

Harish Dwarkanhalli, President - Applications & Data, iDEAS, Wipro Limited said, “Today’s commuters expect everything to be digitized, and that tolling authorities will leverage technology to make their journey as smooth as possible. Our ‘Tollway Transportation & Billing’ solution supports multiple modes of payment and delivers a better overall commuter experience while helping authorities increase productivity of their customer care operations and optimize costs.”

Keith Rajecki, Vice President, Oracle Public Sector, Education and Research said, “Together, Wipro and Oracle are helping tollway authorities solve real-world problems and meet the demands of an increasingly dynamic commuter market. By leveraging Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience Cloud, Oracle Financials Cloud, and Oracle Utilities Customer Care and Billing, this solution helps tollway authorities scale-up effortlessly and further increase their return on investment.”

Wipro is a Modernized Oracle Partner Network (OPN) registered partner of Oracle.

