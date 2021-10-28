WeWork Partners with Stockperks to Offer Shareholders Flexible Office Space Perks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeWork (NYSE: WE), one of the leading global flexible space providers, and Stockperks, the premier retail investor engagement company, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership to provide WeWork shareholders with flexible office space perks.

In celebration of WeWork’s public listing, WeWork shareholders will receive three (3) complimentary workspace day passes to hundreds of WeWork On Demand locations across major cities globally*. As the retail shareholder community grows, the partnership represents an opportunity to engage and connect with individual shareholders.

“We’re excited to partner with Stockperks and provide our retail investors an opportunity to experience the WeWork product firsthand, enhancing their experience as an investor and providing a new way for us to connect with retail shareholders directly,” said Chandler Salisbury, WeWork’s VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Development.

"WeWork is a true innovator, passionate about its community of members and its shareholders. We are excited to provide the platform enabling WeWork to seamlessly engage with its shareholder community, year round,” said Agnies Watson, President and Co-Founder of Stockperks.

For more information about Stockperks, visit stockperks.com. To access WeWork shareholder perks, download the Stockperks app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

To learn more about WeWork On Demand, visit https://www.wework.com/solutions/wework-on-demand.

About Stockperks:

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing the way companies connect and communicate with their retail shareholder base. Our platform is the first of its kind and allows companies to build engagement and loyalty via curated perks while providing a communications channel and improving insight into a rapidly growing and valuable audience.

About WeWork:

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we’ve grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and community experiences. Today, we’re constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

*WeWork On Demand Shareholder 3 Day Pass Terms and Conditions: This offer (“Offer”) is valid for new WeWork On Demand members who are the beneficial owners of at least one (1) share of WeWork Inc. Class A common stock. Offer participants will receive three (3) free day passes for workspace bookings at select WeWork locations as indicated in the WeWork On Demand app only; subject to availability, booking and the WeWork On Demand Membership Terms and Conditions. Offer is valid beginning on October 21, 2021 and Offer promotional code must be redeemed by December 31, 2021 ("Redemption Period"). Participants must enter the unique promotional code provided during the checkout process of WeWork On Demand app; cannot be redeemed on WeWork.com. Limit three (3) day passes per individual and the promotional code may only be used three (3) times and participants must not be an existing WeWork On Demand user. Offer available for individuals primarily located in the United States and Canada (specifically excluding Quebec). Offer cannot be applied to previous purchases, is non-transferrable, has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer. WeWork may modify or terminate the Offer at any time without notice.

Source We Work

Category: Investor Relations