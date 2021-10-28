Redwire and BigBear.ai Sign MOU for Development of Advanced Cyber Resiliency Capabilities for Future Space Systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. & COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, as part of a joint effort to develop a space cyber range capability for the Space Cyber Resiliency through Evaluation and Security Testing (“SpaceCREST”) initiative. Through this collaboration, BigBear.ai and Redwire will demonstrate the use of simulation, emulation and hardware in the loop to establish a realistic test environment in which to evaluate space-based cyber-physical systems for the SpaceCREST initiative.

“A significant and growing amount of critical infrastructure in the U.S. relies on space systems, and by partnering with Redwire, we can use our advanced predictive analytics capabilities to identify and protect against potential cyber vulnerabilities in a high-fidelity simulation environment,” said Brian Frutchey, Chief Technology Officer of BigBear.ai. “The Federal Government and Department of Defense consider the cyber resiliency of space assets to be a top priority, and we are excited to leverage our capabilities to contribute to the next generation of resilient architecture for space.”

“U.S. leadership in space will depend on resilient next generation space infrastructure, and Redwire is proud to be working with BigBear.ai on this initiative to identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities in these critical systems,” said Andrew Rush, President and COO of Redwire. “As the space economy continues to expand, our digital engineering framework will be an enabling tool for the proactive maintenance and protection of space systems for both government and commercial space programs.”

The SpaceCREST initiative will leverage Redwire’s digital engineering ecosystem, including its Hyperion Operational Space Simulation (HOSS) Lab and Advanced Configurable Open-system Research Network (ACORN) capabilities, to establish a platform from which to evaluate the cybersecurity of space-based systems. Using HOSS and the ACORN platform, BigBear.ai will develop tools and technologies to perform vulnerability research on space infrastructure hardware components, identify potential vulnerabilities that could compromise space systems, and provide tools and techniques that demonstrate how to mitigate and protect against the potential vulnerabilities identified.

About BigBear.ai

A leader in decision dominance for more than 20 years, BigBear.ai operationalizes artificial intelligence and machine learning at scale through its end-to-end data analytics platform. The Company uses its proprietary AI/ML technology to support its customers’ decision-making processes and deliver practical solutions that work in complex, realistic and imperfect data environments. BigBear.ai’s composable AI-powered platform solutions work together as often as they stand alone: Observe (data ingestion and conflation), Orient (composable machine learning at scale), and Dominate (visual anticipatory intelligence and optimization).

BigBear.ai’s customers, which include the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, the U.S. Federal Government, as well as customers in the commercial sector, rely on BigBear.ai’s high value software products and technology to analyze information, identify and manage risk, and support mission critical decision making. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, BigBear.ai has additional locations in Virginia, Massachusetts, Michigan, and California. For more information, please visit: http://bigbear.ai/ and follow BigBear.ai on Twitter: @BigBearai.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.