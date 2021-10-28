Initium Cyber Security Announces the Addition of Serial Entrepreneur Rotem Gantz to Its Advisory Board and Retaining of Dolos Consultancy LTD as Its IR/PR Advisors

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Initium Cyber Security (AETERNUS LTD) is proud to announce the addition of Rotem Gantz to its advisory board. Gantz will assist the company’s CEO and executive management in restructuring the company’s strategy, organizational habits, and will contribute from his experience as a senior consultant, CEO, and entrepreneur.

The company also announces that it has retained Dolos Consultancy LTD, one of the leading corporate strategy, intelligence gathering, investors analysis, and capital advisories in the market. Dolos is working with a network of investors, family offices, and venture capitalists, and is retained to support and accompany INITIUM’s capital raise, user acquisition, and POCs. They will also serve as the company’s advisors in both PR/IR and growth.

Rotem Gantz, Dolos’ CEO and advisory board’s new addition stated that, “CISOs before COVID and work-from-home era enjoyed a relatively easy-to-define defense domain- that included their company’s networks, servers, and offices. These days are over, as more and more employees are working part- or full-time from their residences, creating a significant exposure to the company’s most sensitive data. INITIUM is the ultimate solution for such companies, as it encrypts the data that is presented on the endpoint’s screen, without ever decrypting the data itself.”

About INITIUM:

INITIUM is a next-generation cybersecurity technology that delivers real-time screen-level encryption for SaaS software, protecting data before and after a breach. INITIUM is led by Zeev Zohar, founding board member of MicroSpec Technologies (later sold to Applied Materials), and holds over twenty years of engineering experience and seven patents filed for his work. Zohar led the AI team at Applied Materials, where he worked for over a decade prior to building the groundbreaking screen-level encryption technology for Initium.

About Dolos:

Dolos Consultancy LTD (www.dolos.net) is a group of veterans from Israel’s elite cyber, intelligence, and PR community and units with experience working in diverse markets and managing large campaigns. The company provides both private and public companies with unique intelligence, PR, and IR capabilities.