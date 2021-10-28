Waitr Partners with Denny’s, Adding More Options for Breakfast Delivery

LAFAYETTE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, announced today a new national partnership with Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), adding one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains to its delivery platform.

Under the agreement, Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, will deliver from nearly 400 Denny’s locations from Florida to Hawaii. In addition to Denny’s, guests can order from the brand’s new virtual brand The Burger Den.

The debut of Denny’s expands Waitr’s delivery options, as the popular app accelerates the promise to connect customers with their favorite foods, while at the same time implementing several initiatives designed for increasing customer and restaurant service.

Waitr expanded its delivery reach in many of its top regions by launching in more than 70 new underserved cities and towns, extending delivery hours, and increasing its delivery zones. These moves give customers more time to order and more choices; restaurants the opportunity for more orders; and drivers the opportunity to make more money.

“The addition of Denny’s creates yet a new level of convenience for our customers looking for their favorites, especially an early-morning meal,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of Waitr. “We have moved up start times for delivery to serve those looking for breakfast and are also staying open longer for the late-night crowd.”

“Through this new partnership with Waitr, we are increasing guest access to our delicious menu items across all dayparts,” said John Dillon, EVP and Chief Brand Officer of Denny’s. “So whether guests want delicious made-to-order meals from Denny’s or craveable burgers and milkshakes from The Burger Den, our partnership with Waitr further enables our guests to get whatever they want whenever and wherever they prefer.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 30, 2021 Denny's had 1,645 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 149 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.