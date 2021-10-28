SCAN Adds Brown & Toland Physicians to 2022 Medicare Advantage Provider Network in Two California Counties

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SCAN Health Plan is building on its long-standing relationship with Brown & Toland Physicians to bring affordable, comprehensive and innovative care to SCAN members in Alameda and San Mateo counties. This partnership will result in SCAN members in those two counties gaining access to over 425 primary care physicians and more than 1,400 specialists beginning on Jan.1, 2022.

“Brown & Toland has been a terrific partner and we look forward to our members in Alameda and San Mateo gaining access to their exceptional network of providers and specialists,” said Sherry Stanislaw, general manager of SCAN Health Plan. “SCAN is committed to keeping our members healthy and independent, and we’re confident that Brown & Toland’s clinicians will enable us to honor that commitment.”

For more than 25 years, Brown & Toland Physicians has remained focused on improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with SCAN Health Plan in Alameda and San Mateo counties,” said Therese Crossett, senior vice president of Network Development of Brown & Toland Physicians. “We welcome SCAN members in these counties to experience the benefits of having physicians and extended care teams that serve as invested partners at every step of their health journey.”

SCAN Health Plan is a division of SCAN Group. The expansion into Alameda and San Mateo counties, as well as Nevada and Arizona, is a key element of SCAN’s major growth and diversification initiatives. The not-for-profit recently announced several new business initiatives, including Welcome Health, a start-up geriatric primary care medical group that will treat older adults through a combination of virtual and in-home visits, and Healthcare in Action, a new medical group that will provide health care and other services to individuals experiencing homelessness.

SCAN also recently announced a series of strategic investments in outside companies that share its mission to support healthier aging.

Members can enroll in one of SCAN’s health plans with Brown & Toland Physicians for calendar year 2022 starting on Oct. 15, 2021. Other provider groups are also available in SCAN’s network.

About SCAN Group

SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serves more than 220,000 members in California. Beginning January 1, 2022, SCAN Desert Health Plan and SCAN Health Plan (Nevada) will provide Medicare Advantage coverage to people in Arizona and Nevada, respectively. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission to keep seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized and high-quality health care to the San Francisco Bay Area. Its network of more than 2,700 physicians, serving more than 355,000 HMO, ACO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care and reducing costs through innovative care management and care coordination programs, use of health care technology, and population health management strategies. Brown & Toland, a Bay Area health care beacon since 1993, collaborates with leading hospitals and health plan providers to provide high quality care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.