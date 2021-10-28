U.S. Navy Awards $9,962,646 IDIQ to NTS

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Technical Systems, Inc. (“NTS”), the leading independent provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, has been awarded a $9,962,646 contract from the United States Navy. The award is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for testing across different NTS laboratories, including the company’s defense-sector facility in Camden, Arkansas.

The Camden test facility, which is one of NTS’s 28 test laboratories in North America, is designed to meet the specific needs of the United States Military. “We’re proud to receive a multi-year IDIQ contract from the United States Navy,” said Dave Mann, Senior Vice President of Operations at NTS’s Camden laboratory. “With expansive test capabilities and an expert staff at a variety of laboratories, we have the technical expertise and physical infrastructure to support the most stringent requirements.”

The firm-fixed-price IDIQ runs to 2026 and is expected to focus mainly on energetic systems response testing. In addition to energetic systems, the contract covers other requirements of the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC). The NSWC Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity. “We look forward to our continued support of the United States Navy to ensure systems operate as intended under real-world circumstances,” continued Mann.

About National Technical Systems

