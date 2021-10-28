Pilot Partners With Sitetracker to Unlock Growth Potential in the New York Market

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume projects for critical infrastructure owners and operators like Google Fiber, Segra, and Cox, is proud to announce its partnership with Pilot, a fiber optic ISP in New York City. The new collaboration is founded on Pilot’s rapid growth in the New York market as well as their focus on building the next generation of internet access.

With Sitetracker as the company’s operational project and asset management solution, Pilot has not only gained a single source of truth for the entirety of its portfolio, but is also leveraging the Sitetracker platform as a unifier of the data from its point-solutions into a streamlined view of information.

“We’ve had unprecedented growth over the last few years, which has been really exciting,” remarked Robert Shearman, a lead project engineer at Pilot. “To sustain that expansion rate, as well as maximize efficiency, we needed an integrated platform to aggregate operational project workflows in one convenient location. And, it was critical that we implement a solution that could scale as our business grows without having to compromise on quality or visibility of projects.”

The company’s plan for expanding its service offerings also necessitated project templates that are solid enough to maintain standardization while being configurable enough to allow for localization. Sitetracker’s Intelligence Project Templates will enable Pilot to track and manage multiple types of projects without needing to generate new schedules for every local nuance.

John Leigh, Sitetracker’s SVP of Customer Success comments, “We are delighted to partner with Pilot and look forward to helping them unlock their full growth potential. Sitetracker is purpose-built for managing high-volume projects and assets and helping companies like Pilot achieve a single integrated platform. Sitetracker’s experience in managing fiber deployments is a perfect fit for Pilot’s plans to scale.”

To learn more about Pilot, visit www.pilotfiber.com.

For more information on Sitetracker, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. is the operational edge for accelerated business growth. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects and assets, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Vodafone, Ericsson, Black & Veatch, Google Fiber, and Chargepoint — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $25 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Pilot

Pilot is an internet service provider in New York City focused on building the next generation of internet access. To make that mission a reality, Pilot deploys advanced fiber-optic technology and custom-built software across its network—giving 2,500+ businesses a reliable connection that’s backed by 24/7 support and an industry-leading service level agreement. For more information, visit pilotfiber.com.