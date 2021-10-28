Babcock & Wilcox Environmental Awarded Contract for Approximately $30 Million to Supply Emissions Control Technologies for U.S. Industrial Facility

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has been awarded a contract for approximately $30 million to design and supply a full suite of environmental technologies for a U.S. industrial facility.

B&W Environmental will design and supply a spray dry absorber (SDA), dry and wet electrostatic precipitators (ESPs), dry sorbent injection (DSI) system, activated carbon injection (ACI) system, baghouse and caustic scrubbers to control the plant’s emissions, as well as a waste heat boiler, sootblowers and ash handling equipment.

“B&W Environmental’s advanced emissions control technologies can be custom-designed for any size industrial or manufacturing facility,” said Jimmy Morgan, B&W Chief Operating Officer. “Our customers have a responsibility to limit the environmental impact of their operations, and we’re pleased to work closely with them to tailor solutions to these challenges and protect our environment.”

“We see substantial opportunities to continue to grow B&W Environmental’s business with industrial customers and are aggressively pursuing these opportunities in the U.S. and globally,” Morgan said.

B&W Environmental is committed to environmental sustainability, designing, engineering and deploying technologies proven to help preserve natural resources, including carbon capture, cooling systems, ash handling and state-of-the-art emissions control solutions for reducing particulate, mercury, nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxides and acid gases.

About B&W

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

About B&W Environmental

Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment’s broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the receipt of a contract to design and supply a full suite of environmental technologies for a U.S. industrial facility, as well as growth opportunities with industrial customers. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.