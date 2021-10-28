Foundation Medicine Now an In-Network Provider for Humana Military and Health Net Federal Services

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation Medicine, Inc. today announced that the company has signed agreements for in-network provider status with Humana Military and Health Net Federal Services, which administer the TRICARE health program for military members, retirees and their families (TRICARE).1,2 TRICARE is one of the largest health plans in the United States with 9.6 million beneficiaries. Under the new agreements, TRICARE beneficiaries now have improved access to Foundation Medicine’s FDA-approved comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) tests, FoundationOne®CDx and FoundationOne®Liquid CDx, in accordance with their approved indications for all solid tumors.

Through tissue or blood samples, FoundationOne CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx evaluate more than 300 genes known to drive cancer growth and identify patients who may be eligible for specific targeted therapies, immunotherapies or clinical trials. In-network coverage of FoundationOne CDx and FoundationOne Liquid CDx testing will support broader access to precision cancer care and may lead to lower out-of-pocket costs for patients who receive any such testing in accordance with their TRICARE policy.

“We believe all patients living with advanced cancer should benefit from comprehensive genomic profiling to inform their care and these agreements are an important step forward in making that happen through improved access to testing,” said Brian Alexander, MD, MPH, chief executive officer at Foundation Medicine. “We’re proud to work with Humana Military and Health Net Federal Services to ensure service members, retirees and their families have access to these critical tools in the clinic and can therefore evaluate potential treatment options for their specific cancer.”

As the two regional contractors of TRICARE, Humana Military and Health Net Federal Services administer care and manage the broad regional networks of civilian and community providers. The TRICARE program brings together the health care resources of the Military Health System (MHS), including military hospitals and clinics, with a network of civilian health care providers, and provides a robust benefit for military beneficiaries, including active-duty military and their families, as well as military retirees and their families. Foundation Medicine’s agreements with Humana Military and Health Net Federal Services will help bring precision medicine treatment options to more cancer patients across the country.

About FoundationOne Liquid CDx

FoundationOne Liquid CDx is a qualitative next generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic test for prescription use only that uses targeted high throughput hybridization-based capture technology to analyze 324 genes utilizing circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolated from plasma derived from anti-coagulated peripheral whole blood of advanced cancer patients. The test is FDA-approved to report short variants in over 300 genes and is a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with specific therapies (listed in Table 1 of the Intended Use) in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. Additional genomic findings may be reported and are not prescriptive or conclusive for labeled use of any specific therapeutic product. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Patients who are negative for companion diagnostic mutations should be reflexed to tumor tissue testing and genomic alteration status confirmed using an FDA-approved tumor tissue test, if feasible. For the complete label, including companion diagnostic indications and complete risk information, please visit www.F1LCDxLabel.com.

About FoundationOne CDx

FoundationOne CDx is a next-generation sequencing based in vitro diagnostic device for detection of substitutions, insertion and deletion alterations (indels), and copy number alterations (CNAs) in 324 genes and select gene rearrangements, as well as genomic signatures including microsatellite instability (MSI) and tumor mutational burden (TMB) using DNA isolated from formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tumor tissue specimens. FoundationOne CDx is for prescription use only and is intended as a companion diagnostic to identify patients who may benefit from treatment with certain targeted therapies in accordance with their approved therapeutic product labeling. Additionally, FoundationOne CDx is intended to provide tumor mutation profiling to be used by qualified health care professionals in accordance with professional guidelines in oncology for patients with solid malignant neoplasms. Use of the test does not guarantee a patient will be matched to a treatment. A negative result does not rule out the presence of an alteration. Some patients may require a biopsy. For a full list of targeted therapies for which FoundationOne CDx is indicated as a companion diagnostic, please visit http://www.foundationmedicine.com/genomic-testing/foundation-one-cdx.

About Foundation Medicine

Foundation Medicine is a molecular information company dedicated to a transformation in cancer care in which treatment is informed by a deep understanding of the genomic changes that contribute to each patient's unique cancer. Foundation Medicine offers a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling assays to identify the molecular alterations in a patient’s cancer and match them with relevant targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials. Foundation Medicine’s molecular information platform aims to improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers to help advance the science of molecular medicine in cancer. For more information, please visit www.FoundationMedicine.com or follow Foundation Medicine on Twitter (@FoundationATCG).

