XPEL Named Exclusive Paint Protection Film, Ceramic Coating, and Window Film Sponsor of The Mercedes-Benz Club of America

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings today announced a multi-year designation as the exclusive paint protection film, ceramic coating, and window film sponsor of the Mercedes-Benz Club of America, Inc.

This new sponsorship is intended to drive increased XPEL brand awareness and usage among the tens of thousands of Mercedes-Benz enthusiasts who proudly participate in club-sponsored activities and events. It will also provide XPEL with significant exposure to members through club-originated membership-only communication channels and content platforms.

“XPEL is thrilled to begin this new journey with the Mercedes-Benz Club of America,” said Robert Bezner, Vice President Brand at XPEL. “Our exclusive sponsorship will create engagement opportunities with the Mercedes-Benz enthusiast community on countless levels.”

XPEL’s paint protection film portfolio includes ULTIMATE PLUS™, ULTIMATE PLUS BLACK™ and STEALTH™. Each film is designed to protect painted surfaces from rock chips, scuffs and scratches. The company’s FUSION PLUS™ ceramic coating line is specially formulated with hydrophobic properties and U/V inhibitors, and is available for professional application to paint, PPF, plastic, trim, glass and upholstery. It’s PRIME™ window film offering includes a wide range of shades offering up to 98% infrared heat rejection and 99% U/V rejection.

“We know that our club members have extremely high expectations when selecting brands and products to protect their vehicles,” said Mike Regennitter, Executive Director of Mercedes-Benz Club of America. “XPEL’s product offering is unrivaled, and with a far-reaching network of trained and certified network of installers, I know our members’ expectations will be exceeded when they select XPEL for their next PPF, ceramic coating or window tint installation.”

ABOUT XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

Safe harbor statement

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding XPEL, Inc. and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, anticipated use of proceeds from capital transactions, expansion into new markets, and execution of the company's growth strategy. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans," "is expected," "expects," "scheduled," "intends," "contemplates," "anticipates," "believes," "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of XPEL. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, performance and acceptance of the company's products, economic factors, competition, the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of XPEL. Although XPEL has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and XPEL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.