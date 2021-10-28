Heritage Global Partners to Partner With Cloud Investment Partners to Conduct Auction of Rotable, Repairable and Expendable Parts for Boeing 737, Boeing 757, Boeing 767 and MD80 Aircraft No Longer Required by Jet X Aerospace

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heritage Global Partners (“HGP”), a worldwide leader in asset advisory and auction services, and a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HGBL) today announced that in partnership with Cloud Investment Partners of Boca Raton, Florida it will conduct an auction of Rotable, Repairable and Expendable Parts for Boeing 737, Boeing 757, Boeing 767 and MD80 Aircraft No Longer Required by Jet X Aerospace.

The online auction will open on November 9, 2021 and will close on November 10, 2021. The sale catalog is currently posted with equipment photos, descriptions and links to the auction registration.

Craig Thompson, Senior Vice President at HGP commented “We are excited to partner with Cloud Investment Partners to auction Jet X Aerospace’s surplus parts inventory. We look forward to a strong turnout and expect that this offering will command a great price in the marketplace.”

“As the Commercial Airline market is coming back from Covid-19 there is an increased demand to get older aircraft back into service to support it. With a lack of newly produced aircraft, The Operators need to maintain their aging existing fleet. I expect a strong sale as demand is on the rise for parts. ” said David Weiss of Cloud investment Partners.

Key Assets Include:

Many Parts Have FAA Certification 8130-3

Flight Service Package: All exterior, doors, domes, tail dome, tires, etc.

Interior Package: Projectors, Oxygen PSU, coffee makers, lavatory, etc.

Serviceable Package: Rotable Used Serviceable Material (USM)

Expendable Package: New Surplus Parts

Duct Package

Tooling Package

Hardware Package: Nuts bolts, etc.

& More!

About HGP

Heritage Global Partners, Inc. Is a subsidiary of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) and one of the world’s largest industrial auction firms, providing asset valuation, acquisition and disposition services.

About Heritage Global Inc.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

About Cloud Investment Partners

Located in Boca Raton, FL., Cloud Investment Partners is a global diversified investment group. The executive group of partners bring extensive experience managing successful companies with special focus in the capital markets within the Aerospace industry. Cloud Investment Partners facilitates the acquisition of assets primarily in the Aerospace Industry that create positive cash flows and capital appreciation. For more information visit www.cloudinvestmentpartners.com