Grundy County, Illinois Selects CentralSquare Pro Suite to Improve Compliance, Speed Response Times, and Create Efficiencies

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public safety software, announced Grundy County, Illinois, selected CentralSquare’s Public Safety Suite Pro as its public safety suite including CAD, 911, RMS, and Jail. Grundy chose CentralSquare Pro Suite over other software platforms to improve compliance, speed response times and create data entry and module efficiencies.

“What we witnessed last year with COVID was the ability for more information to be shared between agencies as related to locations with potential hazards when law enforcement and or fire/EMS response could place them at risk,” said Chris Kindelspire, Director Electronic Operations, Grundy County ETSB. “The Pro platform exploits other resources allowing for greater access into these modules when working in the field. This provides a greater situational awareness to our member agencies.”

With the Pro Suite, Grundy County can integrate the platform with their current partner agency’s body camera systems, adhering to state law enforcement mandates. This solution streamlines reporting while meeting requirements within the FBI’s newly adopted National Incident Based Reporting System. These integrations save Grundy valuable personnel hours and streamline data collection across disparate systems to quickly respond to Freedom of Information Act and arrest requests from the State Attorney and Public Defender.

With CentralSquare’s Pro Suite, Grundy County anticipates reduced time spent on dispatching calls and data entry due to improved mapping data, e-citation capabilities, integrated CAD on mobile devices, and Automated Vehicle Location capabilities.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.