Tampereen Sähkölaitos Selects Hansen Trade For Automated Trading Operations

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Tampereen Sähkölaitos. As part of the agreement, Tampereen Sähkölaitos, a Finnish utility company, will use Hansen Trade to cover automated intraday and regulating power market (mFRR) operations.

Hansen Trade Intraday Trading enables Tampereen Sähkölaitos to automate balance-management operations, and to optimise the value of flexible production assets in continuous intraday market. With Hansen Trade Regulating Power and its compliance with the Nordic Balancing Model, Tampereen Sähkölaitos will be able to submit regulating power bids automatically and receive electronic activation messages from the TSO.

Power markets today are changing in real-time, with shorter bidding periods causing an array of challenges to daily trading operations. But dynamic markets also include significant opportunities for value creation, with an automated trading solution being the ideal answer to capitalising on those opportunities.

Jukka Joronen, Director, Energy Markets, Tampereen Sähkölaitos, commented: “Power markets are undergoing major changes, of both a behavioural and technical nature. Market-communication standards, especially for ancillary markets, are changing significantly and Hansen’s ability to deliver a turn-key SaaS solution enables us to focus on the core business, instead of time-consuming tasks. With Hansen Trade, we can automate many manual trading processes with modern tools and attain several benefits. Automated intraday trading improves our balance management, enables better trade execution and makes it possible to optimise the available capacity of our production assets.”

Scott Weir, Regional President, EMEA, Hansen Technologies, commented: “As an automated, SaaS solution that will help in streamlining the trading strategy for Tampereen Sähkölaitos, Hansen Trade plays a major role in helping organisations free up valuable resources to focus on other pressing, customer-impactful tasks. With Hansen Trade, Tampereen Sähkölaitos will be well-positioned to navigate the complexity of an industry in flux.”

Run as a cloud-based SaaS solution, Hansen Trade fully meets the flexibility and scalability demands of the evolving energy trading market.

For further information about Hansen Technologies, please visit www.hansencx.com.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 550+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell and deliver new products and services, manage and analyze customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

For more information, visit www.hansencx.com

About Tampereen Sähkölaitos

Tampereen Sähkölaitos is a modern Finnish energy group that produces renewable energy and actively develops energy solutions for the future. We reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and have been laying the foundation for successfully providing the services and products that our customers need. In collaboration with our customers, our services combine electricity, heating and cooling networks efficiently.

For more information, visit https://www.sahkolaitos.fi/en/