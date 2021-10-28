Generational Equity Advises Enlinx in Its Sale to Whiplash

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Enlinx, LLC to Whiplash. The transaction closed August 26, 2021.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Enlinx serves the logistical needs of a variety of E-Commerce and wholesale companies. The Company offers numerous services, including fulfillment, warehousing and kitting, and supply chain management.

Whiplash, located in the City of Industry, California, is a nationwide omnichannel fulfillment provider - now leading the charge for scalable ecommerce fulfillment solutions. The Company has multiple locations throughout North America and Europe.

The Enlinx acquisition strengthens Whiplash’s position as a partner for emerging and established retailers and brands, in line with the company’s long-term plan to grow its national footprint while advancing its efficient shipping and multi-node distribution capabilities. One of the fastest-growing regions in the United States, the Intermountain West region is a prime spot for expansion that enables Whiplash to better manage escalating D2C order volumes and reach more consumers faster, with frictionless cost-effective options.

“The biggest thing that stood out to us about Whiplash was their desire to always go the extra mile for their clients,” said David Burns, CEO of Enlinx. “It’s a drive that we share here at Enlinx, which made this acquisition the clear path forward. Our customers will gain the advantage of being part of a much larger network that enables dual or multi-node fulfillment strategies, something we were unable to offer in the past, while still receiving the level of care they have come to rely on. The Whiplash technology and relationships with major parcel carriers round out what is sure to be a highly productive partnership.”

“We’re very pleased to have found a company whose culture and commitment to brand success matches ours so well,” said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Whiplash.

Morello added, “In a demanding market, gaining 400,000 square feet of order fulfillment space with value-added service capabilities enhances our ability to deliver seamless fulfillment experiences. We expect Salt Lake City to become an important part of our long-term growth strategy.”

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, led by Sr. Managing Director Mergers & Acquisitions, Fred Zweifel, with support by Sr. Managing Director - Western Region, Lori Galloway closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director, James Carr established the initial relationship with Enlinx.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company the 2017 and 2018 Investment Banking Firm of the Year and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.