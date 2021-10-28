UNest and Avibra Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Affordable Wellness and Insurance Benefits to Parents

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNest, an app that empowers parents to invest and save for their kids’ future, and Avibra, a leading provider of personal well-being, risk, and protection solutions, today announced a partnership that offers families access to valuable services including no-cost life insurance policy and a 15% discount on Avibra’s Dollar Benefits Store.

The partnership between the two fast-growing companies will give UNest customers access to a $10,000 complimentary AD&D insurance policy, with the ability to earn up to $5,000 more, powered by Avibra. UNest families can also select a la carte benefits for $1 per week through Avibra’s Dollar Benefits Store. These benefits include Critical Illness, Accident Medical Insurance, Telemedicine, and more.

“Together with Avibra we are addressing three key areas for families -- financial, insurance, and healthcare,” said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, Founder and CEO of UNest. “As the leading app to help parents save for their kids’ future, we have insight into other focus areas for our customers. Alongside pragmatic saving and investment tools, families need insurance coverage and access to healthcare. Avibra shares our customer-centric philosophy and desire to create solutions that empower underserved communities.”

“We are both mission-driven companies and the close alignment in our ethos makes this collaboration a natural fit,” said Yogesh Shetty, Founder and CEO of Avibra. “Similar to UNest, we believe that everyone deserves access to top-quality healthcare and financial solutions. Avibra’s team is focused on improving the lives of hard-working families. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire parents and their kids to be proactive in preparing for each life stage.”

Parents on the UNest platform will be able to access Avibra through the UNest Rewards section of the app. The partnership between the two companies democratizes access to new ways for families to get their finances and well-being on track and live their best lives.

UNest has built one of the largest collections of rewards partners offered through a savings and investment app. UNest customers receive cash back when they sign up for and shop with over 100 national brands.

About UNest

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company empowering parents to invest and save for their kids’ future. Since launching in February of 2020, UNest has helped thousands of families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork, and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. UNest leadership team includes senior team members from Acorns, Marqeta, and Capital Group. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos, The Artemis Fund, Unlock, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Bitfury, and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. UNest Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer. To learn more visit www.unest.co.

About Avibra

Avibra is an app-based well-being, risk and protection advisor offering free and affordable financial, insurance and lifestyle benefits. Founded in 2019 by a finance and life insurance industry veteran to better serve a U.S. population faced with increasing costs for shrinking benefits, Avibra helps consumers from all walks of life connect with its growing selection of free and affordable benefits. A-la-carte options, offered for just one dollar a week, include benefits ranging from increased life and AD&D coverage, telehealth and teletherapy services, to phone repair and roadside assistance. For more information, visit Avibra.com.