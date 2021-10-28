Syniverse Collaborates with Adobe to Improve Mobile Communications

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syniverse, the world’s most connected company, today announced it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as an Accelerate Partner. The strategic relationship with Adobe is designed to reimagine global customer engagement solutions with mobile users through one- and two-way campaigns across a broad array of messaging applications.

This collaboration and technology integration will enable Adobe Experience Cloud customers to access the Syniverse CPaaS Concierge Software as a Service (SaaS) platform offering. The Syniverse cloud-based platform is used by global 2000 enterprises and brands in the technology, financial services, communications, retail, logistics, and travel and hospitality market segments.

Mobile messaging has evolved beyond short message service (SMS) and multimedia messaging service (MMS) and the demand is increasing for media-rich messaging channels such as rich communication services (RCS), Apple Chat, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, and others. The Syniverse CPaaS Concierge offers a wide selection of rich channels, allowing enterprises to improve the effectiveness of their communications with their employees and customers resulting in increased customer engagement and brand awareness.

In August, Syniverse announced that it would go public through a business combination with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE: MBAC). Upon closing of the transaction, Syniverse will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “SYNV.”

Syniverse’s CPaaS Concierge offering has a robust toolbox featuring identity and security-related tools to address growing fraud and security concerns of both enterprises and mobile users. Another key component of the Syniverse CPaaS Concierge is its orchestration engine which allows digital channels and other value-added features to be combined with workflows and decision intelligence to create a more sophisticated and useful mobile engagement solution.

Syniverse has a successful history of teaming up with enterprises that have adopted Adobe Experience Cloud applications. Together both companies enable an end-to-end customer journey with Syniverse providing a one-stop shop for quality messaging solutions that create best-in-class mobile customer experiences anywhere in the world.

“Syniverse and Adobe place a significant value on helping enterprises deliver exceptional digital journeys. This new collaboration is a perfect match that allows many of the largest enterprises to achieve bottom-line results. Enterprises deploying Syniverse CPaaS Concierge and Adobe Experience Cloud will be able to connect billions of mobile users, apps, and devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has catapulted digital commerce and the relationship between Syniverse and Adobe helps enterprises transform for the digital age.”

“Mobile messaging and many digital forms of communication have become an integral way for brands to communicate with their customers and employees. We look forward to continuing our work with Syniverse to offer more ways for enterprises to elevate their brands and customer or employee communications.”

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse makes global mobility work by enabling consumers and enterprises to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly and securely. Syniverse offers a premier communications platform that serves both enterprises and carriers globally and at scale. Syniverse’s proprietary software, protocols, orchestration capabilities and network assets have allowed Syniverse to address the changing needs of the mobile ecosystem for over 30 years. Syniverse continues to innovate by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, RCS and CPaaS for its customers.