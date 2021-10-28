Dalet Pyramid Global Premiere Ushers Newsrooms into a New Era

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, is inviting the media industry to experience Dalet Pyramid, its next-generation solution for Unified News Operations, online at Dalet Connect and in-person at IBC2021. Accommodating both digital-first and linear end-to-end news workflows, the cloud-native Dalet Pyramid solution enables a collaborative Storytelling 360 approach to multi-platform production and distribution.

“Dalet Pyramid builds on Dalet’s Unified News Operations where planning, content creation, asset and resource management, playout and multiplatform distribution have been combined into a single platform that enables production of fast-breaking, digital and live news, current affairs shows, and more,” states Raoul Cospen, Director of Product Strategy, News at Dalet. “The new agile architecture design facilitates collaboration at story-level with the industry’s first Storytelling 360 approach and enables a truly virtual newsroom. Just like all Dalet offerings, Dalet Pyramid is a cloud-agnostic solution that supports multiple cloud providers, including industry leader Amazon Web Services. It can also run in virtualized environments, offering unprecedented mobility that supports the industry’s continued pivot to solutions designed to support remote productions.”

Unified User Experience for a Digital World

Dalet Pyramid’s purposeful user experience features the breadth and depth of news production, planning, distribution and playout tools to facilitate fast breaking news across all viewing platforms. The modern, web-based user interface makes it easy to onboard staff and freelancers quickly, reducing training time. Users can contribute, produce and manage the full news story lifecycle from anywhere using smartphones, tablets and laptops connected to basic internet. The underlying Dalet asset management and orchestration engine facilitates content flow from ingest through planning to distribution and archive.

Dalet Pyramid facilitates collaboration at the story level, propelling a Storytelling 360 workflow that lets users develop the various story angles required for digital, social, TV and radio simultaneously. The AI-powered Dalet Media Cortex, a standard offering at entry-level within Dalet Pyramid, provides a variety of speech-to-text features, including assisted captioning and translation, with innovative AI services that automatically index or recommend content to news professionals and storytellers. Robust APIs and panels, such as Dalet Xtend for Adobe Creative Cloud®, enable extensive custom integrations, allowing customers to tailor their workflows according to their needs.

Go Fast, Stay Safe! In the Cloud, On-Premises or a Mix of Both

Dalet Pyramid offers the fastest roll-out and upgrade process time on the market, supporting the onboarding of hundreds of users on any given day. The flexible, subscription-based solution can run with a range of cloud providers, including AWS, on-premises, or a hybrid of both. Customers looking for a SaaS option will benefit from having Dalet host, deploy and manage the solution, supporting the constant ebb and flow of resource fluctuations without increasing their capital investment.

Raoul elaborates on the flexibility and key benefits Dalet Pyramid provides, “The agility of the Dalet Pyramid architecture and inherent benefits of SaaS enable customers to rationalize their productions across the entire operation and dramatically increase user productivity everywhere, reducing the overall TCO of the platform. Combined with its digital-first and Storytelling 360 workflow capabilities, the solution will help transform the business of news production, setting a new bar for operational standards and efficiencies while opening doors to new revenue opportunities thanks to stronger digital and OTT workflows.”

The Dalet Pyramid environment has been developed according to the highest cyber security standards under its ISO/SEC 27001:2013 and DPP Security Marks for Production and Broadcast certifications.

Smooth Transition for Dalet Galaxy five Customers

Existing Dalet Galaxy five customers can migrate their license to a subscription and benefit from packaged Dalet Pyramid offerings that bring additional functionality to their newsroom. New capabilities include seamless remote contribution, multiplatform digital production and distribution, web-based editing, as well as planning and resource management. Fully compatible with Dalet Galaxy five, Dalet Pyramid introduces deployment flexibility without compromising on functionality.

Raoul Cospen’s latest blog post “Dalet Pyramid - a natural evolution for Dalet Galaxy five newsrooms” explains the key benefits Dalet Pyramid brings to Dalet Galaxy five customers and the steps that will lead to a smooth transition.

