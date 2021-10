numares et l'Université d'Oxford signent un accord de licence exclusif portant sur un nouvel outil diagnostic à marqueurs multiples pour le traitement de la sclérose en plaques

numares AXINON® IVD System: The AI-driven AXINON® Software, in combination with advanced NMR technology, is expected to allow evaluation of a multi-marker algorithm for early detection of disease progression in Multiple Sclerosis. Further numares' tests* can be implemented on AXINON®: e.g. to identify early kidney rejection in post-transplant surveillance, assess kidney function by improved determination of glomerular filtration rate (GFR), and determine risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD). * For Research Use only in the United States. numares’ products are not yet available for sale within the United States; they have not yet been approved or cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. (Photo: Business Wire)