Yahoo & Merkle Strengthen Identity-Based Targeting, Performance & Measurement for Advertisers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yahoo today announced an expansion of its long standing partnership with Merkle, the leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, connecting Merkle’s identity resolution and data platform, Merkury, and Yahoo ConnectID.

Yahoo ConnectID supports advertisers and publishers as the digital landscape evolves away from third-party cookies, giving them a way to manage, reach and monetize online audiences while also safeguarding consumer privacy. Yahoo’s large interoperability ecosystem scales that reach and monetization while also providing independent measurement. Yahoo ConnectID has been integrated by over 3,000 publisher domains, including Cafe Media, Maven and Newsweek, among many more. Over 200 advertisers and agencies are directly activating their first-party data through the identifier. Yahoo ConnectID is integrated within the Yahoo DSP and available and leveraged by all advertisers within the platform.

Merkle’s Merkury identity resolution platform enables marketers, media owners, and publishers to own, build and control a cookieless person identity graph. Merkury uses an organization’s permission-based first-party CRM data and interactions such as logins, outbound email campaigns and media reach to create and grow a universe of person-based IDs for cross-channel targeting, personalization, measurement and more.

This collaboration enables Merkury customers who build custom audiences using Merkury IDs to activate them within Yahoo's DSP through Yahoo ConnectID. Yahoo is able to onboard segments tied to Merkury IDs for targeting and for passback exposure data, strengthening performance insights. Pairing Merkury's cookie-less, person ID graph with the people-based Yahoo ConnectID, which relies on Yahoo’s own ID graph, increases reach and performance, and elevates consumer experiences on all channels. Yahoo today reaches 148 million1 deterministic logged in users across over 240 million unique profiles and 400 million unique devices, fueled by both direct consumer relationships and partnerships.

“The digital landscape continues to move away from cookies - even with Chrome’s delay - and it's more important than ever for the industry to rally around sustainable, people-first identity solutions,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer, Yahoo. “Merkle and Yahoo have a shared commitment to helping advertisers and publishers drive revenue and meaningful connections, while supporting consumer trust.”

“Merkury's advanced identity resolution capabilities empower marketers to deliver valuable, personalized, cross-channel experiences that drive engagement and action, all in a privacy-safe manner,” said Gerry Bavaro, Chief Strategy Officer, Merkury. “By expanding our longstanding relationship with Yahoo, we enhance our targeting solutions while amplifying measurability for our clients.”

Yahoo and Merkle became partners in 2017, integrating Merkle’s people-based insights, planning, activation, and measurement platform, M1™, within Yahoo’s ad platforms.

About Yahoo

Yahoo is a global media and tech company that connects people to their passions. We reach nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to what they love—from finance and sports, to shopping, gaming and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, we provide a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

____________________

1 U.S.