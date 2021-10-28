Wharton Interactive Selects Auth0 to Help Securely Democratize and Transform Education

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), today announced it has been selected as the identity and authentication provider for Wharton Interactive, an interactive learning platform that draws on games, simulations, and research to make Ivy League business education more accessible to all. To enable a seamless, end-to-end experience for learners and educators, Auth0’s platform will provide a Single Sign-on (SSO) solution for learners and educators throughout their journey.

Wharton Interactive — founded by Sarah Toms, executive director, and Professor Ethan Mollick at the Wharton School, The University of Pennsylvania — has developed different modes of delivering education on its Alternate Reality Courseware (ARC) platform. ARCs knit together leading subject matter expertise and an immersive games-based experience where users gain mastery through practice and receive personal feedback about their performance every step of the way. By increasing inclusive access to business education, this unique higher ed initiative strives to better the socio-economic status of individuals and lift economies through job creation.

To aid in Wharton Interactive’s marketplace launch, the team wanted to create one, seamless user experience across the entire platform, from the user’s account creation and management to the interactive simulations and classes, and selected Auth0 to help. By implementing SSO, students and educators can enter their login credentials once and automatically gain access to multiple applications. Through the implementation of Auth0’s SSO solution, Wharton Interactive’s platform benefits from increased security and privacy while improving the end-to-end experience for users.

“Auth0 plays an integral role in making Wharton Interactive’s mission to transform education a reality by eliminating the hurdles associated with having to login to multiple systems along the customer journey,” said Sarah Toms, co-founder and Executive Director for Wharton Interactive. “We were searching for a top-notch identity provider with proven expertise in SSO, and are so pleased that we have partnered with Auth0. From vendor selection to launch, it took only a few months to build and deliver a comprehensive solution that was ready for market.”

“Wharton Interactive is democratizing higher education and transforming the eLearning space with its cutting-edge approaches, and identity is a key enabler in supporting this mission — strong user experience, security, and privacy practices all start at login,” said Ghazi Masood, General Manager and SVP of Americas at Auth0. “We’re honored to support Wharton Interactive’s identity needs and help them seamlessly scale as they make education more attainable and secure for educators and learners around the world.”

About Auth0

The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta, takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user. Auth0 is a highly customizable platform that is as simple as development teams want, and as flexible as they need. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 delivers convenience, privacy, and security so customers can focus on innovation. For more information, visit https://auth0.com.