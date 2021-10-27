Goldenvoice to Assume Operations of Empire Polo Club in Long-Term Agreement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based concert promoter and live event company owned by AEG Presents, announces today that it has signed a long-term agreement with the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, which includes year-round operational control of the site. Empire Polo Club has been home to the Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival since its inception in 1999, as well as its country music counterpart, Stagecoach, which first took place on the grounds in 2007.

The new pact expands Goldenvoice’s previous agreement based around the company’s music festival schedule. The deal also provides Goldenvoice oversight of the Empire Grand Oasis, a special event property in Thermal, California.

The Haagen Family, owner of the Empire Polo Club, said: “We are pleased to continue our long-term relationship with Paul Tollett and Goldenvoice. The new long-term lease will assure that the iconic Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals will continue for many years to come and allow Goldenvoice to expand their vast catalog of musical acts on both of Empire’s properties. We wish the very best to AEG, Goldenvoice, and Paul Tollett with their future plans.”

“Goldenvoice has had a unique relationship with Empire Polo Club for over twenty-five years. It is a privilege to now take over the operations of the venue and we look forward to continuing to build upon the special history that has been established there. It’s immeasurable how much we’ve learned from Al Haagen,” says Paul Tollett, President, Goldenvoice.

The intent of the new business arrangement allows for greater flexibility for programming and scheduling, as well as opening both the Empire Polo Club and Grand Oasis properties up to a broader spectrum of special events, sporting events and private functions.

