Haptik Partners with Weefer Indonesia to Transform Customer Experience for ASEAN Enterprises

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jio Haptik Technologies Limited (Haptik), one of the world's largest conversational AI companies and a subsidiary of Reliance Jio Platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Weefer Indonesia, a leading information technology and services company focusing on improving customer engagements in ASEAN. The partnership aims to provide personalized customer experiences, improve agent performance, and lower cost overheads for businesses.

Anila Rao, VP-APAC, Haptik said, ”With the launch of our conversation partner program last quarter, our focus in APAC is to look for strategic partners who want to elevate the customer experience for their clients. Weefer is an ideal partner for us with their experience of working with several customer experience platforms.”

Haptik announced in April this year that it is doubling down investment in APAC on the back of strong customer growth and expanding its partner network with multiple domestic players to understand the business needs. With Weefer’s vast experience in the market, the partnership strives to help businesses automate customer support, deliver uninterrupted and contextual experiences across every channel using Haptik's cutting-edge technology.

Robert Liandro, CEO, Weefer said, “We evaluated many AI Chatbot products and chose to collaborate with Haptik because Weefer believes Haptik is one of the best AI Chatbot platforms in the market. The partnership is about the product and the team behind it. Moreover, Weefer and Haptik share the same values and vision that we can provide the best solution to our customers in the market and boost our customer’s business result.”

About Haptik: Haptik, one of the world's largest Conversational AI companies, is a part of the $65 billion Internet conglomerate, Reliance Jio Platforms. Haptik intelligent virtual assistants enable Fortune 500 brands globally to enhance customer experience while saving costs and increasing revenue. Haptik's leading clients and partners include StarHub, MyRepublic, Zurich Insurance, Disney+ Hotstar, JioMart, Whirlpool, and KFC among others.

About Weefer Indonesia: PT Weefer Indonesia is an information technology and services company located in Indonesia. It focuses on helping businesses in digital transformation and provides cloud-based systems to improve employee engagement and customer engagement, employee productivity with outstanding collaboration tools, and custom applications.