Forester Capital Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Louis Chang of Gavilan Investment Partners

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forester Capital, an alternative investment platform, has launched a strategic partnership with Louis Chang of Gavilan Investment Partners, LLC. Chang invests through a concentrated portfolio of investments within the technology, media, telecom and consumer industries.

Louis brings 17 years of experience and a track record of success as both a long-term, fundamental investor and trusted corporate advisor.

“We believe that Louis’ research-driven approach, and deep fundamental understanding of high-quality businesses, offers a compelling opportunity for our investors,” said Trent Carmichael, founder and managing principal of Forester Capital. “Louis has a differentiated point of view and an impressive track record.”

Prior to launching Gavilan, Chang spent over a decade at Criterion Capital Management, a long/short TMT hedge fund manager, where he was one of four senior investment partners. Following his time at Criterion, Louis was a senior advisor at Facebook where he provided a unique operating perspective to high-priority strategic initiatives.

“We’re excited to bring Forester on as an investor and a partner as they share a similar long-term mindset and investment philosophy,” said Chang. “I’m looking forward to a long and productive relationship that will greatly benefit all of Gavilan’s investors.”

Since late 2017, Forester has participated in general partner economics through revenue share participation in a group of experienced managers that are now running their own firms. These strategic partnerships provide investors access to select investment talent and general partner economics with the backing of an institutional platform. Through this program, Forester provides initial seed and acceleration capital as well as operational support and strategic guidance. Since 2000, Forester has been sourcing and investing in experienced investors early in the life cycle of their businesses. Currently, Forester has 12 strategic investments with close to $600 million deployed in this strategy.

About Forester Capital

Forester Capital, L.L.C. is a $1.65 billion Alternative Investment Platform. Investors participate through Forester’s advisory programs, private equity structured revenue share funds, commingled funds, direct co-investments, and capacity rights options. Forester has the unique opportunity to make strategic investments with seasoned, successful managers who are starting, or have recently started, their own firms. Forester currently has strategic revenue sharing investments with 12 managers.

Founded in 1999, Forester Capital has been led by Managing Principal Trent Carmichael. Prior to founding Forester Capital, Mr. Carmichael was an analyst at Tiger Management. Forester Capital is located in Stamford, CT.

About Gavilan Investment Partners

Gavilan is a private investment partnership that makes concentrated, long-term investments in high-quality businesses within the technology, media, telecom and consumer industries. Gavilan’s investment process builds upon a 17-year foundation of investing and is driven by deep fundamental research and due diligence. Gavilan is located in Burlingame, CA.