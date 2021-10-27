Clean Beauty Brand Odele Taps Domo to Supercharge Omnichannel Growth

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced today that Odele, the clean beauty brand known for approachable, accessible products for you and your family, has chosen Domo’s modern business intelligence platform to supercharge growth across multiple retail channels.

When co-founders Lindsay Holden, Shannon Kearney and Britta Chatterjee launched Odele in January 2020, big-box store shelves were packed with endless beauty options. Yet, the co-founders couldn’t find a brand that offered what they wanted: premium, clean, accessible products, made to meet their careful standards and sharable for the whole family. So, they created Odele. Through its initial launch, Odele’s inclusive, stylish salon-quality hair care line was well received by the consumer; the company beat its projections out of the gates and slingshot to profitability within the first six months.

Leveraging their past experiences in retail, brand and beauty, the co-founders wanted access to better data analysis to understand sales data and insights on a deeper level, and help inform growth strategies. After evaluating multiple solutions, Odele chose Domo for its user-friendly focus and ability to deliver insights at speed and scale.

“We were sitting on more than 1.2 million rows of data each week, but we didn’t have the resources or time to leverage it,” Chatterjee said. “Previously, we may have seen a spike in sales but weren’t able to dive into the reason behind the spike. Domo makes that possible with a couple of clicks. We’re now building better products and services and sharing insights that we never had before.”

Odele worked with Domo to pull data out of silos and unlock insights around key economic drivers, which helped to manage their launch and continued expansion into what is now more than 1,700 stores at a Fortune 50 retailer. Odele also turned to Domo-driven insights such as historical sales data, regional buying patterns and customer demographics to help plan effective promotions, optimize ads and aid in the launch of the company’s body care line.

“Having more granular data is the first step to getting an edge in the complex omnichannel retail world we have today,” said Domo’s Vice President of Data Curiosity, Ben Schein. “With Domo, Odele can now tease out what is really happening with their product lines and leverage automation through the platform to determine what’s most impactful for customers and the business.”

Odele is taking a data-driven approach in scouting its next opportunity for growth. As the company seeks to expand, it will add vast amounts of new data to analyze and capitalize upon. With Domo as a foundation for its data analytics program, the company is well positioned to take action on new insights as it faces new competition in the ever-changing retail landscape.

