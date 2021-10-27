Stellantis, TIM and Accenture Collaborate on 5G Industrial Application in Brazil

GOIANA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), TIM Brazil (NYSE: TIMB) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are working together to implement a private 5G network pilot project at the Stellantis plant, located in the Automotive Centre of Goiana in northeastern Brazil. Since the network’s launch in July, Stellantis has improved its auto manufacturing productivity, safety and business agility.

“This pilot is the first to integrate 5G technology into a Brazilian industrial plant,” said Antonio Filosa, president of Stellantis for Latin America. “It is an achievement that confirms Stellantis' focus on innovation designed to improve customer satisfaction and our commitment to be at the forefront of new technology and the possibilities brought by 5G.”

This initial implementation integrates artificial intelligence, video analytics, cloud computing and Internet of Things into Stellantis’ manufacturing processes on the shop floor. For example, Stellantis is using 5G and video analytics to capture images of a vehicle's movement along the production line — with low latency and the high data threshold of the 5G network, the real-time transmission allows for immediate quality inspection of the vehicle.

“We have created a flexible production line that efficiently serves the end customer, with immediate gains in quality and compliance of product mix,” said André Souza, CIO of Stellantis for South America. “With this new system, we can seamlessly visualize more than 100 different iterations of the four car models on the assembly line, customizing components and accessory specifications based on what the customer desires.”

TIM was selected as the telecommunications provider for the 5G infrastructure and network, deploying the standalone 5G SA network core in the public cloud, making it an integrated digital environment. Accenture will integrate the 5G network with image automation and video analytics capabilities from its Solutions.AI for Processing asset to improve the safety and quality of auto production in the plant, while also paving the way for future 5G use cases.

“Our partnership with Stellantis for the implementation of intelligent connectivity systems and for the future of 5G technology started in October 2020, and it has been generating important results for the development of the Brazilian automotive industry,” said Pietro Labriola, CEO of TIM Brasil. “We believe that 5G will revolutionize industries. To that end, we are investing heavily in projects related to the Internet of Things so that 5G can bring the digital transformation we want to see across multiple sectors of the Brazilian economy.”

Saulo Bonizzato, who leads Communications and Media for Growth Markets at Accenture, said: “We are proud to be helping Stellantis become a digitally enabled manufacturing company leveraging the latest technology. Together with TIM, we are laying the foundation for the best use of 5G to provide IoT, cloud, and artificial intelligence solutions for Stellantis. This will allow Stellantis to better address quality, safety, compliance and production efficiencies now and in the future.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis leverages its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

About TIM

TIM is the leading group in Italy and Brazil in the ICT sector. It develops fixed, mobile and cloud infrastructures and data centers and offers services and products for communications and entertainment, placing itself at the forefront of digital technologies. The Group is comprised of specialized factories that offer integrated digital solutions for citizens, businesses and public administrations, also in partnership with groups of primary importance: Noovle is TIM's cloud company, Olivetti is the digital hub with a focus on the development of solutions for the Internet of Things, Telsy operates in the cybersecurity sector and Sparkle creates and provides infrastructure and international services. In Brazil, TIM Brasil is one of the main players in the telecommunications market and leader in 4G coverage. The Group has made environmental protection and social inclusion objectives its own in developing its business with the aim of achieving a tangible and relevant impact and becoming carbon neutral in 2030. The Operazione Risorgimento Digitale project - the first large free Internet school - will result in the dissemination of digital skills throughout the country, while Fondazione TIM is the expression of TIM's social commitment. gruppotim.it