Meet The People Selects Adomni DSP as its Exclusive Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meet The People, the next-generation global advertising and consulting group formed by experienced advertising and technology executives Tim Ringel, Thomas Armbruster and Natalie Alberta Dusey, and Adomni, the leading programmatic digital out-of-home advertising planning and buying platform, announced their partnership on-stage at the Digiday Media Buying Summit during Advertising Week 2021. The exclusive partnership combines Meet The People’s deep expertise in digital advertising, social media content and creative execution with Adomni’s Demand Side Platform (DSP) best-in-class planning and buying platform for programmatic digital out-of-home screens.

Tim Ringel, CEO of Meet The People said, “The future of brands and the advertising industry comes from people as much as it comes from technology - creators, entrepreneurs, thinkers and agencies who deliver “digital” in human terms. We recognize how important digital out-of-home advertising is for brands because people are back out of their homes shopping, relaxing, running errands and spending money in stores again. With Adomni’s DSP, we have an unprecedented opportunity to harness consumer attention with handcrafted creative executions that extend the online experience to the physical world. The flexibility and control that comes with programmatic DOOH unlock a new paradigm for brands to reach and influence consumers in ways that were never possible in the past.”

Jonathan Gudai, Adomni CEO, said, “Meet The People is in a unique position. They are led by a team of expert creative and performance marketers who not only have deep knowledge and expertise but are also able to take advantage of the latest and greatest trends in digital advertising. Programmatic digital out-of-home is one shining example of that. We as an industry need more emphasis on creative strategy and execution. The magic happens when we marry creative excellence with the online to offline to online consumer journey. Meet The People truly is the next-generation ad agency collective, where cutting-edge solutions are brought to brands of all sizes. We are excited to see how Meet The People paints our digital out-of-home canvas of 500,000+ screens in 28 countries to enhance both upper-funnel awareness and lower-funnel performance for brands.”

About Meet The People

Meet The People is an international family of unified but independent agencies bringing together key marketing services under one umbrella, allowing for fully integrated but deeply specialized solutions, from Creative and Design to Activation and Measurement. Backed by Innovatus Capital Partners, LLC, Meet The People is deeply committed to the idea that people are at the core of any organization and drive success, and that advertising works best when clients have access to expertise and deep talent.

About Adomni

Adomni is a programmatic advertising platform that easily connects brands with on-the-go consumers via real-world digital screens. Advertisers can target audiences using mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the largest DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform offers access to over 70 billion monthly impressions on hundreds of thousands of digital screens across the U.S., Canada, EMEA and APAC.

Learn more at www.adomni.com