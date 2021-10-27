Roar Equity, LLC CEO Robert Egan Announces Joint Venture With Freeform Agency

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roar Equity, LLC, a consulting and investment enterprise led by packaging industry veteran Robert Egan, and Freeform Agency, a full-service marketing automation, branding and design company led by Bryan Wilks, MBA and Shea Roach, CPA, today announced a joint venture to acquire and expand partnership opportunities with private and public sector businesses across the US.

Roar Equity founder and CEO Robert Egan established the joint venture to leverage Freeform’s marketing reach across multiple industries, with the intention of building a diverse portfolio of people, technology and analytics.

“As a family-led company, we understand the challenges business owners face when it comes to growth and staying ahead of the competition,” said Egan. “Our goal has always been to support forward-thinking companies with diverse backgrounds and this joint venture helps accomplish this goal.”

Egan founded Roar Equity in 2021 after 22 years of leadership at privately held Victory Packaging. During Egan’s tenure as President, COO and Owner, Victory grew organically to over $1 billion in revenue, culminating in the company’s $600 million acquisition by KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation in 2015. Egan attributes the company’s success to confident, caring, agile leadership, which he intends to cultivate through Roar Equity.

“We know the next billion-dollar company is waiting in the wings,” said Egan. “Our partnership with Freeform is going to help us identify this opportunity and we anticipate exciting results in the months ahead.”

About Roar Equity, LLC:

Founded by packaging industry veteran Robert Egan, Roar Equity is a family-led consulting and investment enterprise dedicated to building the billion-dollar companies of tomorrow. With a management team that has diverse private sector leadership experience, Roar Equity understands the challenges business owners face. Roar Equity targets partnership opportunities with family-owned, founder-led businesses that seek to accelerate profitable organic growth, create liquidity and develop succession plans for the future.

About Freeform Agency:

Freeform is an Inc. 500 digital marketing technology company that takes a human-centered, design-based approach to accelerate growth for public and private sector companies. Freeform services large manufacturers, sports teams, entertainers, global service companies and nonprofits, all while providing specific audiences with unique content that appeals to their interests and meets their needs. www.freeformagency.com