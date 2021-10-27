Amentum Team Awarded $8.3 Billion Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract

GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum, a leading contractor of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced today that Amentum-led United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (“UCOR”), has been awarded the Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract. UCOR is a joint venture among Amentum, Jacobs, and Honeywell. The team includes four pre-selected small businesses, RSI EnTech, Strata-G, Longnecker & Associates and Environmental Alternatives, Inc.

UCOR will be responsible for cleanup and remedial actions at the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP); cleanup of excess facilities at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex; design, construction, and operation of the new onsite disposal facility - the Environmental Management Disposal Facility; operational activities and surveillance and maintenance for multiple facilities; and core functions for central and project services.

The new contract is a single award Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract with a 10-year ordering period with an estimated contract ceiling of approximately $8.3 billion. It is anticipated that task order performance may extend up to five years beyond the end of the ordering period (for a potential 15-year period of performance). The new contract resulting from this acquisition will replace the ETTP contract awarded to Amentum led URS|CH2M Oak Ridge LLC in 2011.

John Vollmer, Chief Executive Officer of Amentum, said, “We are pleased to have been awarded this contract and excited to continue our partnership with DOE Oak Ridge Environmental Management. Amentum and our partner companies have a long history of supporting the DOE’s environmental management programs and recently delivered historic success in cleaning up DOE’s uranium enrichment complex ahead of schedule and under budget at the 2,200-acre ETTP complex.” Mr. Vollmer continued, “We look forward to working with our customer, partners, regulators, and the Oak Ridge community stakeholders to further advance the DOE’s mission of safe environmental cleanup of the Oak Ridge Reservation.”

“The team we have assembled has the expertise and experience to deliver an end state-focused vision for the DOE customer,” said Mark Whitney, President of Amentum’s Nuclear & Environment business. “Building on the accelerated completion of Vision 2020, Amentum and UCOR will partner with our customer to deliver the next phases of DOE’s vision for the site under this contract”.

About Amentum

Amentum is a premier global technical and engineering services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. We draw from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., we employ more than 34,000 people in all 50 states and perform work in 105 foreign countries and territories. Visit us at amentum.com to explore how we deliver excellence for our customers’ most vital missions.