WiteSand and SHI International Corp Support Multi-Vendor Enterprise Campus Networking

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WiteSand, the company delivering plug and play simplicity to wired and wireless enterprise networking, today announced a global partnership with SHI International Corp., one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, that will help organizations use cloud networking to reduce the impact of supply chain-related hardware purchasing challenges.

SHI’s more than 5,000 experts help its customers select, deploy and manage industry-leading technology solutions from a strategic partner network, complemented with a growing portfolio of SHI consultancy and managed services. It supports every stage of the technology lifecycle for 10 million end users, helping its customers drive next-generation infrastructure strategies, effective digital workplaces, stronger cyber defenses, and streamlining the business of IT.

“The supply chain is under unprecedented strain, causing hardware shortages and significant delays,” said David Baum, Sr. Manager of Presales Networking, SHI. “In my decades of experience, I have never seen constraints like the ones we have today. Companies still need to support networking infrastructure, and due to supply chain and logistics delays, purchasing decisions are shifting to what is available, not what is best. This increases multi-vendor environments and adds additional complexity. WiteSand will provide our customers the ability to normalize networking infrastructure, making it simple to mix and match vendors.”

SHI will offer WiteSand’s full suite of cloud-delivered services to help its customers manage multi-vendor networks and bring brownfield networks to a cloud state, supported by AI/ML and end user experience data to ensure a seamless transition without requiring any complex hardware forklifts. WiteSand’s solutions are designed to simplify and secure the provisioning, deployment, and operations of existing enterprise campus networks.

WiteSand is the industry’s first cloud-native, multi-tenant solution that provides asset discovery, network access control (NAC), wired and wireless provisioning, monitoring, and flow analytics. As a vendor and platform agnostic solution, it will support SHI’s customers’ existing hardware, bringing networking to the cloud without costly hardware replacements and adding network security with zero trust network access. WiteSand makes it easy to manage global networks, across offices, campuses, retail, clinics, factories, and any other site.

“We are thrilled to partner with SHI not only because it is an $11 billion global leader, but because of its expertise in implementing SaaS solutions across its customers’ IT environments,” said Sean Stanton, Vice President of Sales, WiteSand. “Many organizations have already faced costly forklifts due to vendor lock-in, which is now further compounded by supply chain logistics issues. They are looking for better options, and we look forward to using the cloud and AI/ML to provide a more flexible solution.”

WiteSand is working with partners to deliver to end customers a suite of tools that are platform-agnostic, work in any environment, and aren’t tied to any single vendor. Learn more about WiteSand’s partnership program by visiting: https://witesand.io/partners/

About WiteSand

Founded in 2019, WiteSand delivers plug and play simplicity to wired and wireless networking, and peace of mind with zero trust network access. Enterprise network managers gain an integrated portal in the cloud leveraging the latest advances in AI/ML to provision, monitor, analyze, and secure access to their global networks. Any switch and any access point from any vendor. Any employee, any guest, and any IoT device. Anywhere.

For more information, visit www.witesand.io

About SHI International Corp

SHI International Corp. is a transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 15,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.