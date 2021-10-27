AECOM awarded third consecutive contract with United States Agency for International Development

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been awarded its third consecutive indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to provide global architecture and engineering services to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The multiple-award contract, with a shared program ceiling of $800 million, renews AECOM’s partnership with USAID for another five years.

“ Since the 1960s, AECOM has partnered with USAID to deliver high-quality, impactful solutions in support of its transformative and vital work,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s National Governments business. “ We’re honored to work with USAID as it continues to increase its agility in responding to new challenges and changing realities around the world.”

Under the new contract, AECOM will provide engineering design, construction management, and related support to strengthen USAID’s efficiency in responding to critical infrastructure development and humanitarian needs. This includes short- and long-term services related to water resources and supply, environmental concerns, transportation, energy, telecommunications, and healthcare and education facilities.

“ We’re proud to provide USAID with a highly skilled network of technical and development-oriented professionals who understand the impact of this work,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “ By extending our relationship, we’re able to deliver seamless support that maximizes the talents of our local teams, global knowledge hubs, and specialized experts, bolstering the agency’s ability to adapt and furthering our commitment to helping communities around the world become more resilient, sustainable, and self-reliant.”

USAID administers the U.S. foreign assistance program providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 80 countries worldwide. AECOM has previously worked on a broad range of USAID programs, such as addressing the impacts of climate change on agriculture in South America; responding to the impacts of natural disasters on transportation, energy, and health infrastructure in Central America; and providing innovative solutions to help solve water and sanitation infrastructure challenges in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

AECOM is committed to delivering its transformative environmental, social, and governance objectives through its Sustainable Legacies strategy, ensuring the work it does in partnership with clients leaves a positive impact for years to come.

