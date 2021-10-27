At Home Launches Exclusive Laila Ali Collection

World-class athlete, health and wellness advocate, author and TV personality Laila Ali debuts her new line of home decor with At Home. (Photo: Business Wire)

World-class athlete, health and wellness advocate, author and TV personality Laila Ali debuts her new line of home decor with At Home. (Photo: Business Wire)

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, announced today it has launched an exclusive collection with world-class athlete, health and wellness advocate, author and TV personality Laila Ali. The home décor collaboration, a first for Ali, features designer looks for less with hundreds of items from wall art to bedding, decor and kitchen and dining as low as $4.99.

“Laila has brought together the mindset of a world champion athlete and her passion for modern living to create her first lifestyle collection exclusively with At Home,” said Chad Stauffer, Chief Merchandising Officer for At Home. “This collection is chic, boldly feminine and impeccably curated. Customers can get elevated designs and a luxurious look at a great price.”

The collection was inspired by Laila’s feminine, modern aesthetic and features pieces that inspire and create an environment to build memories with family and friends. The color palette of blues and neutrals was pulled from her own wardrobe, including runway looks. The design of every item was created with families and working moms in mind.

“I’m all about encouraging people to be the greatest version of themselves by living their healthiest lifestyle,” said Ali. “Now more than ever, home is a sanctuary, and I collaborated with the At Home creative and merchant teams to help customers create a place to recharge and refresh. This line is modern and refined, yet still inviting and comfortable.”

Ali was hands on with all elements of the collection, collaborating with At Home’s trend and buying teams on color, print and pattern for each item, including several exclusive prints that incorporate her iconic butterfly, which was inspired by her father’s famous quote— “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” She also worked with At Home’s merchants and factories to develop environmentally clean kitchen items at unbeatable prices, as well as high quality marble and natural stone serving pieces perfect for entertaining.

You can see more inspiration on At Home’s Laila Ali collection here.

About At Home Group Inc.

At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, offers up to 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal décor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 234 stores in 40 states.