Abramson Senior Care and Vesta Healthcare partner to provide an added level of support so adults can age at home safely and with better outcomes

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vesta Healthcare, a 24/7 technology and clinical services organization that supports patients and empowers caregivers to help everyone stay healthy at home, announced a new partnership with Abramson Senior Care, a leader in caring for the aging for over 150 years. The partnership incorporates Abramson Senior Care’s connected continuum of home and community-based services with Vesta's technology enabling real-time data sharing and notification of changes in health status as well as access to their 24/7 clinical team. The partnership aims to provide clients and their caregivers with an added level of in-home support and enhanced clinical oversight. The goal is to catch early warning signs of changing health conditions, prompting preventative interventions and, ultimately, leading to better health outcomes. Abramson Senior Care sees its new Vesta for Caregivers program as the next strategic, and necessary, evolution in its integrated care model.

“This partnership helps keep us ahead of an ever-changing senior-care landscape” said Carol Irvine, President and CEO of Abramson Senior Care. “We know that aging at home is the preference of many of our clients. The Vesta technology and services together with Abramson’s in-home staff, allows us to have an even more meaningful impact on our community’s seniors and loved ones by reducing everything from caregiver stress to unnecessary hospitalizations, and by increasing the level of customized care and overall confidence.”

Vesta’s program includes access to 24/7 monitoring, with a team of nurse practitioners, nurses, and other clinicians available via telephone, video, and other virtual technology to receive and respond to alerts as well as provide real-time, responsive triage support to clients and caregivers. If symptoms or warning signs suggest additional intervention is needed, Vesta’s clinical team coordinates with Abramson Senior Care’s integrated care team, the member’s Primary Care Provider, and the rest of the member’s care team.

The Vesta program has shown that 88% of clients' urgent alerts can be managed and resolved in the home, in partnership with caregivers and their care team, resulting in an over 30% reduction in emergency room visits and hospital admission rates.

“Vesta Healthcare and Abramson Senior Care are committed to supporting not just the seniors in the Philadelphia region, but those who care for them as well,” said Randy Klein, CEO of Vesta Healthcare. “Through this partnership, we’re proud to provide the connections seniors need to remain as safe and healthy as possible and create a model for delivery of the highest quality care when and where people need it most.”

About Vesta

Vesta Healthcare is an industry-leading technology and clinical services organization, dedicated to connecting caregivers and their insights to the rest of the care team. Vesta Healthcare proactively identifies the need for additional resources in the home and provides 24/7 telehealth support for care recipients and their caregivers, with a focus on high-need, frail senior populations. Vesta partners with home care agencies, health plans, and providers to create value-based population health programs that emphasize clinical quality, improved health outcomes and personalized engagement. Vesta Healthcare is headquartered in New York, NY. To learn more visit www.vestahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Abramson Senior Care

Abramson Senior Care offers a connected array of services that provide individualized care and support for all stages of the aging journey. In partnership with seniors and their families, Abramson Senior Care allows seniors to age in place with dignity, purpose and choice throughout the Philadelphia region. In every way and with every interaction, Abramson Senior Care puts seniors, patients and caregivers at the center of everything they do. For more information visit abramsonseniorcare.org.