Wiley Expands Its Reach Globally to Deliver Career-Connected Education

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley (NYSE:JWA), a global leader in research and education, today announced continued momentum in its strategy to deliver career-connected education with significant growth in global markets demanding online and hybrid education that connects people directly with career outcomes. Over the last year, Wiley has expanded multiple university partnerships and introduced more than 15 new graduate and post-secondary programs in fields like computer science, engineering, data analytics and cybersecurity.

The momentum comes as higher education institutions across the globe accelerate and augment their online offerings, following the transformative impact of the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a wide range of universities worldwide to help them both build and tailor their online programs to meet the demand for jobs that are driving our global economy forward,” said Todd Zipper, President of Wiley Education Services. “The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted universities to accelerate their use of online learning, and for many, that has proven to be a significant challenge. Accordingly, we’re seeing an increase in institutions seeking out our expertise to help support their growth not only in online learning, but in career-connected education more broadly.”

Wiley Enters New Markets to Help Higher-Ed Institutions Adapt to Online Learning

Tel Aviv University

Tel Aviv University has signed an eight-year partnership with Wiley Education Services in a deal that positions the university to become a leading provider of online educational offerings. Wiley will help the university launch its first fully online MBA through Tel Aviv’s prestigious Coller School of Management and provide a holistic set of marketing, academic and student services to the university, including recruitment, enrollment and retention supports.

Lebanese American University

Lebanese American University (LAU), with campuses in Beirut and Byblos, Lebanon, has contracted with Wiley Education Services to launch eight graduate programs in business, computer science, engineering, healthcare and education. LAU will utilize a full suite of Wiley’s University Services, including market research, student recruitment, course design and delivery, and corporate partnership development.

Wiley Expands Existing Global Partnerships to Help Universities Increase Program Offerings Aligned to High-Demand Careers

PwC’s Academy Middle East

Wiley has expanded its partnership with PwC’s Academy Middle East to support 20,000 finance and accounting professionals with both in-person and online Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam review courses in the Middle East Region.

University of Birmingham

Wiley Education Services has expanded its portfolio of program offerings in partnership with the University of Birmingham in Birmingham, England through the launch of three programs: Master of Science (MSc) in Bioinformatics, MBA in Clinical Leadership, and Postgraduate Certificate (PG Cert) in Design for Learning Environments.

RMIT Online

RMIT Online (officially, the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology) in Melbourne, Australia, has partnered with Wiley Education Services for a variety of academic services on a fee-for-service basis. To date, RMIT Online has developed postgraduate course and short courses in areas like Blockchain, IoT/5G and Cryptofinance with Wiley’s support. Wiley is providing expertise to facilitate course development workshops and build quality, industry-connected courses to support new offerings including Graduate Certificate in Accounting Advisory and Technology as well as Graduate Diploma of Psychology.

La Trobe University

La Trobe University in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, has expanded its partnership with Wiley Education Services to utilize its University Services to power multiple master’s degree programs and short courses in areas including Cybersecurity, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Business Analytics and Information Technology.

University of West Alabama and Istanbul Aydin University

Current Wiley partner school the University of West Alabama has expanded its partnership with Wiley Education Services to create an international dual-degree program with Istanbul Aydin University for its existing Bachelor’s of Business Administration program, allowing Istanbul University students to be concurrently enrolled online in that program while pursuing an additional degree on campus.

