o9 Solutions Collaborates With Novelis on Supply Chain Planning for Its North American and European Operations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it continues to expand its reach into the industrial metals market through a collaboration with Novelis. The leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum will utilize o9’s AI-powered technology for supply chain planning across its North American and European operations.

Novelis operates an integrated global network of technically advanced rolling and recycling facilities to deliver innovative, low-carbon products to some of the largest and best-known automotive, beverage can, aerospace, architecture, and consumer electronics brands in the world. With a strong focus on sustainability, Novelis strives to expand the use of lightweight, infinitely recyclable aluminum to provide consumers with environmentally friendly products.

Novelis is partnering with o9 to evaluate its Supply Chain Master Planning solution. Powered by o9’s proprietary Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology, the o9 platform provides advanced data management, high-performance demand/supply match solvers, and rapid what-if scenario planning capabilities to help companies like Novelis make better and faster data-driven decisions.

“The o9 Digital Brain platform helps companies make better and faster supply chain decisions, especially when facing an array of demand and supply scenarios – something that is critical for companies with complex supply chains,” said Igor Rikalo, Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions. “We look forward to working with Novelis.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose of shaping a sustainable world together. We are a global leader in the production of innovative aluminum products and solutions and the world’s largest recycler of aluminum. Our ambition is to be the leading provider of low-carbon, sustainable aluminum solutions and to achieve a fully circular economy by partnering with our suppliers, as well as our customers in the aerospace, automotive, beverage can, and specialties industries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. For more information, visit novelis.com.