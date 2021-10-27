Paysafe Accelerates Innovation with Bitrise for Faster Digital Wallets Payments

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialised payments platform which powers the payment offerings of approximately 75% of operators in the regulated US iGaming market, today announced its collaboration with Mobile Devops company Bitrise. Leveraging Bitrise’s mobile development platform, Paysafe has automated and accelerated the core mobile practices behind its digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER, which provide popular alternative payment methods for millions of users around the world.

According to a survey of 2000 sports bettors, which Paysafe conducted in December 2020, three quarters of bettors would change their payment method if it meant a faster payout. In iGaming, payments not only have to be fast, but every second of load time on an app is critical considering that users are making fluid, real-time decisions. The move to Bitrise has enabled Paysafe to automate and scale the operational processes and workflows that ultimately influence users’ in-app experience leading up to and including payments. Paysafe is now releasing updates to app stores more frequently and faster than ever before, and has exponentially accelerated its app build times from hours to minutes, while also decreasing the overall cost of builds by as much as 50%.

The collaboration with Bitrise has enabled Paysafe to eliminate the need for manual troubleshooting. It now understands more quickly how new pieces of code affect live apps. Working with Bitrise, Paysafe can identify issues that might interfere with the user experience before submitting releases to app stores. Importantly, Paysafe has maintained its high security standards without sacrificing speed. With Bitrise, Paysafe can now automatically run a number of security tests and checks at a faster rate, which frees up developers’ time to focus on driving innovation and efficiency for its consumers.

“Paysafe runs hundreds of builds per week, resulting in thousands of build minutes on a monthly basis,” said Sujit Unni, Chief Technology Officer at Paysafe. “Bitrise has been instrumental in helping us run these builds more efficiently, increasing their overall speed and reducing maintenance efforts.”

Unni added: “At Paysafe we’re committed to attracting and retaining the best developers in the world. When investing in and retaining top-level talent, it is critical not to waste their skills on troubleshooting, waiting to test builds, or manually fixing problems. By automating our processes we’re not only increasing efficiency but also enabling our team to focus on driving innovation – both of which improve the end user experience.”

“Moving fast is the only way to succeed in iGaming. And with mobile payments accounting for nearly $132 billion of all digital payments over the last year, the payments part of the mobile process is a very expensive place to be slow.” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO of Bitrise. “Paysafe continues to be a leader in mobile and iGaming because it has committed to automating every process possible and reserving its talent for innovation. We’re honoured that they have partnered with us to do that.”

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of US $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening up of the US iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. The company now supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 17 states and the District of Columbia. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company, whose CI/CD platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to get apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations, including half of all mobile unicorn startups, to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code will affect live apps. Customers such as Transferwise (now “WISE”), Virgin Mobile, Grindr, Tonal, Compass, Mozilla, Philips Hue, Babbel, Marks and Spencer, and others use Bitrise to rapidly respond to the changing mobile landscape. Bitrise is a Y Combinator company, headquartered in Budapest, with offices in London, San Francisco, Boston and Osaka.