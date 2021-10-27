IOTech and Building System Integrators Collaborate to Increase Efficiencies in HVAC, BAS and EMS Systems and New Smart Building Solutions

EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IOTech, the edge software company, is collaborating with Building System Integrators, which specializes in the design, development and commissioning of building automation solutions, to increase the control and management capabilities for systems including HVAC, BAS and EMS. The organizations are integrating IOTech’s Edge Xpert edge platform with BSI’s siteView Building Management and Automation Solution. IOTech will also supply Edge Builder®, its end-to-end management solution for edge systems.

The work of the partnership will result in advanced equipment connectivity, edge processing and edge management capabilities for businesses and enterprises such as mission critical facilities, commercial office buildings, distribution centers, financial institutions, and healthcare and educational campuses.

“By leveraging IOTech’s Edge Xpert IoT Platform, siteView can share operational data with users to provide much greater visibility into their HVAC, BAS and EMS systems,” said Michael Ebarb, President, BSI. “This leads to better control over the equipment in a building and opens the door to new business model opportunities, including more proactive services.”

BSI develops systems from conventional building automation and energy management to specific control strategies to reduce the carbon footprint of their users’ facilities and scaling their services for customers of all sizes. The company provides data center infrastructure management tools to allow IT professionals to manage assets with greater ease and awareness in a variety of building environments.

IOTech’s Edge Xpert is a commercial and fully supported version of EdgeX Foundry™, the world’s leading ecosystem-enabled open platform for the IoT edge. It will enhance BSI’s siteView with advanced OT connectivity by providing support for key industrial communication standards common in building environments such as BACnet, Modbus and OPC UA. In addition, the edge processing and edge management capabilities enabled by IOTech will ultimately support BSI’s objective of providing its customers and partners with improved operational efficiency, and opening the door to new smart building solutions.

“IOTech is pleased to partner with BSI to provide advanced IoT capabilities for siteView and siteConnect,” said Keith Steele, CEO of IOTech Systems. “This collaboration provides further validation that through our open, comprehensive and flexible edge solutions, we’re continuing to drive IoT innovation and adoption.”

About IOTech

IOTech builds and deploys vendor-neutral software platforms and tools to support the rapid development, deployment, and management of applications at the IoT edge helping drive IoT innovation, global market adoption, velocity and scale. The company’s products address the full spectrum of secure hard and soft real-time edge computing needs, dramatically reducing time to market, development and system integration costs for its partners, who are the supply chains to multiple vertical IoT market domains. IOTech leverages an open-source ecosystem to collaboratively improve time to market, develop global channel partnerships and achieve pervasive adoption of its software products.