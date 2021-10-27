Cyble Expands Presence in ANZ Region Through Partnership with Capella Consulting

SYDNEY & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyble, an AI-powered, Blackbird, Xoogler, and Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organisations with surface web, deepweb, darkweb monitoring and mitigation services, today announced a strategic partnership with Capella Consulting to spearhead Cyble's expansion into New Zealand. This news follows the establishment of Cyble's offices in Melbourne and Sydney, along with the appointment of Tim Youm as Cyble's Regional Sales Director – Australia & New Zealand.

This strategic partnership has been forged to address the growing concerns associated with organisations in the ANZ region being increasingly targeted by sophisticated and organised cyberattacks and also due to a strong demand for Cyble’s products and services. Deeply engaged in the cybersecurity partner ecosystem, Cyble is proud to announce that its new partnership with Capella Consulting is directed at growing and enhancing the delivery of cybersecurity services to organisations in New Zealand.

Tim says, "Until now, most clients in the ANZ region have been raising concerns about the lack of visibility of threats targeting their organisation. This is further aggravated by the multitude of false positive alerts while waiting for timely and relevant threat intelligence. This partnership will combine Cyble's expertise as a global provider of threat monitoring and mitigation solutions with the expertise of Capella Consulting. The presence of Cyble's dedicated ANZ region team of security researchers focused on the region will provide a significant advantage to this collaboration."

Founded in 2001, Capella Consulting is a known leader in New Zealand, providing clients with comprehensive IT and Cybersecurity consulting services. "Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider with the dedicated ANZ region researcher team which enhances our Cybersecurity practice such as techsafe.nz to help our clients uncover their cyber risks in the surface web, deepweb, and darkweb to mitigate against sophisticated and organised cyberattacks," says Eamonn Kelly, MD at Capella Consulting.

“Capella Consulting is an ideal partner for Cyble. This new collaboration will enable Cyble to deliver valuable threat intelligence and provide innovative darkweb and cybercrime monitoring and mitigation solutions to customers in New Zealand. This is in line with Cyble's vision for enabling a stronger and safer digital economy in the New Zealand market. The collaboration strengthens our shared objectives of the development, education, and growth of our community of cybersecurity partnerships," says Mandar Patil, VP- International Market and Customer Success at Cyble.

Beenu Arora, co-founder and CEO of Cyble says, "Capella Consulting has established longstanding client relationships in New Zealand based on the excellence of their services. This is an exciting strategic partnership for Cyble, directed at bolstering our efforts to better serve and solve the cyber risk challenges faced by clients in the region. We look forward to working with Capella Consulting to deliver the most timely and actionable cyber intelligence to the New Zealand client community."

About Cyble:

Cyble is a global threat intelligence SaaS provider that helps enterprises protect themselves from cybercrimes and exposure in the surface web, deepweb, and darkweb. Its prime focus is to provide organisations with real-time visibility to their digital risk footprint. Backed by Blackbird Ventures, Xoogler and Y Combinator as part of the 2021 winter cohort, Cyble has also been recognised by Forbes as one of the top 20 Best Cybersecurity Start-ups, along with several other industry recognitions. Headquartered in Georgia, United States and with offices in Australia, Singapore, and India, Cyble has a global presence. To learn more about Cyble, visit www.cyble.com.