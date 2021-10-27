Kinesis Money Partners With Atlas Vaults and Atlas Brokers in Latin America

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinesis Money, the monetary system based on 1:1 allocated gold and silver, partners with major Panama-based vaulting provider, trading hub and broker, Atlas Vaults and Atlas Brokers, to bring superior value and returns to Atlas Vaults and Kinesis clients, and the wider South and Latin American region.

Central to the partnership, Atlas Vaults and Atlas Brokers’ will introduce their vast Latin American client base to the Kinesis Money platform, enabling them to earn a passive yield on their precious metals holdings, with all storage and insurance costs covered.

The anticipated influx of new users stands to further stimulate Kinesis’ global transactional activity, increasing the yields based on global transaction fee revenue distributed among clients monthly. Following Kinesis Money’s $2.84M October payout on gold and silver, the platform now makes its proven risk-free, usage-based yield on precious metals accessible to the Latin American region through a familiar provider.

Pivotal to the partnership, Atlas Vaults’ Panama storage facility will become an approved vault within the global vaulting and trading network of Kinesis’ core partner, Allocated Bullion Exchange (ABX), as well as a member of the ABX Quality Assurance Framework (QAF). Kinesis will utilise the new vault, the 13th across 9 countries, to aggregate pricing and liquidity from a wider range of global trading hubs. In doing so, Kinesis can continue to deliver global investors the best-aggregated pricing and spreads in the precious metals industry.

Thomas Coughlin, CEO of Kinesis Money comments:

”Through this newly formed Panama-based hub, Kinesis and Atlas Vaults and Brokers is gearing up to service the region with a top-to-bottom precious metals payment solution. Assisting everyday Latin American citizens in accessing true monetary value, by bringing utility to the most stable store of value in economic history.”

The partnership with Atlas Vaults and Atlas Brokers will advance Kinesis’ progressive growth into Latin America. A continent with a long history of price instability and inflation shock, whose citizens will now be able to protect their wealth in assets based 1:1 on physical gold and silver.

Alejandro Kapetanakis, CEO of Atlas Vaults & Atlas Brokers comments:

“Atlas Vault was created to provide a highly secure and private place to store precious metals in Latin America, which would rival the best of the Swiss vaults. We believe that with Kinesis we can be part of a greater ecosystem that will provide people with an alternative to the economic chaos being caused by the Central banking system, which has destroyed the value and stability of world currencies”

Kinesis Money – Kinesis Money is an end-to-end monetary system based 1:1 on physical gold and silver. Founded in 2017, Kinesis was born from Allocated Bullion Exchange, an institutional metals exchange trading globally for over a decade.

In just four years, Kinesis has gone from capital raise to the world’s most traded allocated digital gold product, with $10B traded in 2021. Since its inception, Kinesis has driven rapid expansion on a global scale, with 80,000 clients amassed across 151 countries.

Through robust vaulting infrastructure and innovative financial technology, Kinesis is reintroducing gold and silver as money. The platform enables citizens across the world to protect their wealth outside of the current broken monetary system.

Atlas Group – Atlas Group is a major precious metal broker and vaulting operator offering specialist provision in the vaulting, broker and blockchain spaces, across all central, south and Latin America. Atlas Group comprises three core companies: Atlas International Vault HQ, Panamá; Atlas Broker HQ, Perú; and Sanctorum HQ, Costa Rica.

Atlas International Vault HQ, Panamá, is a private vaulting service providing highly secure storage to its substantial LatAm client base.

Atlas Broker HQ, Perú is a thriving gold and silver trading hub/broker catering to professional precious physical metals traders and wholesalers within the region.

Sanctorum HQ, Costa Rica is an expert blockchain solutions consultant, with extensive experience in the application of financial technology.