Infostretch Partners with Snowflake to Optimize Analytics in the Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infostretch has announced that it is partnering with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to allow enterprises to access advanced analytics seamlessly. Infostretch will leverage its extensive engineering expertise to optimize customers’ transition from on-premise to the cloud.

Snowflake enables customers to mobilize and unite their siloed data, as well as run diverse analytic workloads, offering a cohesive data experience that can span multiple clouds and geographies. Through the partnership with Snowflake, Infostretch will deliver end-to-end migration and implementation services including design, data preparation and re-platforming. Customers can expect faster rollouts, reduced operational overhead, enhanced configurability, the setting up of meaningful cost centres, as well as high security and tight data governance. This partnership allows organizations to derive maximum value from the platform, and create a scalable, futureproofed data ecosystem that is carefully architected to the specific needs of each customer.

Leveraging its extensive experience in banking, financial services, insurance and health technology, Infostretch is also offering industry-specific applications for Snowflake architected to deliver speed through automation and highly contextualized data insights.

“Snowflake is tackling two of the most critical problems facing enterprises today, namely the distribution of data across siloes and the need to extract insights from that data,” said Rutesh Shah, CEO and Co-founder at Infostretch. “By partnering with Snowflake, we’re able to harness the power of their platform and give our customers a smooth journey toward becoming insight-led organizations with the data and insights they need for rapid and successful decision-making.”

For more details about the collaboration, visit https://www.infostretch.com/partners/infostretch-snowflake/ or email info@infostretch.com.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a pure-play digital engineering services firm focused on helping companies accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through execution. We leverage deep technical expertise, Agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernize systems of engagement and simplify human/tech interaction. We deliver custom solutions that meet customers’ technology needs wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. Backed by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital, Infostretch works with both large enterprises and emerging innovators — putting digital to work to enable new products and business models, engage with customers in new ways, and create sustainable competitive differentiation.